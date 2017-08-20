These Chickens Wearing Pink Vests Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today The B&B's owner came up with the idea after realising the chickens liked to wander off

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The vests have the words 'Glenshieling House Girl' printed on them.



Adorable videos and photos posted by





The B&B's owner Louise Lennox came up with the idea after realising some of the 14 chickens living at Glenshieling House liked to wander off.



"They normally stay in the garden but a couple of them like to go for a wee wander down the path and sometimes across the road," she told



The vests have the words 'Glenshieling House Girl' printed on them along with the B&B's phone number so that if the chickens wander off too far, they can be returned safely.





Isn't this just adorable?



Click for more





Cue in all the 'why did the chicken cross the road' jokes all you want - these chickens living at a Bed and Breakfast in the UK have a very good reason to cross the road. They've got the coolest pink vests on and crossing the road isn't a problem for them.Adorable videos and photos posted by Glenshieling House on Facebook show the chickens wearing pink high-visibility vests so that they can cross the road safely.The B&B's owner Louise Lennox came up with the idea after realising some of the 14 chickens living at Glenshieling House liked to wander off."They normally stay in the garden but a couple of them like to go for a wee wander down the path and sometimes across the road," she told STV News . "I just thought it would be a little bit of fun and would also keep the hens safe, so I put some vests on the wanderers."The vests have the words 'Glenshieling House Girl' printed on them along with the B&B's phone number so that if the chickens wander off too far, they can be returned safely.Isn't this just adorable?Click for more trending news