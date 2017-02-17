These Ads About Dads, Daughters And Family Are Everything. It's OK To Cry

They say that advertisers frequently use human emotions in their advertisements to sell sentiments. If that sounds vulturish, the plus side of this marketing strategy is that it has given us some truly heartwarmingcommercials. We came across not one but two ads that will make you want to pick up the phone and call up your loved ones. While the first commercial - selling life insurance - celebrates families, the second one from a jewellery brand shows us the beautiful bond between fathers and daughters. One sentiment resonates through both of them - that of familial pride and feeling joy in the happiness of your loved ones.While the first ad is understated and overwhelming at the same time as it gets people to talk about their love for their families, the second is a riot of colours and shows us scenes from different weddings with one theme in common - fathers watching their daughters grow up and get married. Beautifully shot and conceptualized, both have received thousands of views and comments. Writes one commentator below the jewelleryad, "This made me tear up. I'm getting married in December and I know if I see my dad cry, I will cry no matter how much I don't want to mess my make up." Another comments on the insurance company's Facebook page, heaping praises on the ad and calling it 'touching, caring and blissful' amongst other things. You can watch both the videos below, but don't say we didn't warn you to grab tissues first!What? We're not crying. You're crying!