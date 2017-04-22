These 12 Photos Highlight People's Professions vs Their Dream Jobs As Kids

"Dreamcatcher is a series of 12 diptychs highlighting the contrast between an individual's current and childhood dream job," she says on Instagram.
In her posts, Deeksha explains that the inspiration for these pictures came from conversations she had with her mother about her future. "According to her (Deeksha's mother), one seldom ends up following the path they thought they would, and that's alright. So I decided to capture this to the best of my ability by talking to people in Mumbai in various professions and asking them what they wanted to do when they were children," she says on Instagram.
All 12 posts from the series show two photographs of every individual. While one picture shows the person's current profession, the other one gives a clue about the one they wished to have when they were children.
Take a look at some of the pictures below:
The surgeon who wanted to play cricket
The house-help who wished she could be a dancer
The 'Mithai Maker' who wanted to take up fashion designing
The vegetable vendor who wanted to be a chef
And the 'Paan Wala' who wanted to become a cop
You can see the other pictures here.
The photo series has left many people incredibly impressed.
"Your entire project is beautifully thought of and captured," says one commenter on Instagram. "Love this series ! You are absolutely amazing at what you do," says another.
Tell us what you think of the photos in the comment section below.
