These 12 Photos Highlight People's Professions vs Their Dream Jobs As Kids

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT One of photographer Deeksha Rathore's pictures. NEW DELHI: Growing up, most children have some interesting ideas about what they want to be when they're older. However, not everyone follows up on those exact dreams. Sometimes people choose paths that are completely different from the ones they imagined they would take up as children. So, a photographer set out to highlight this very thought in her pictures for a project. Photographer Deeksha Rathore clicked 12 striking photos of people in Mumbai to show the contrast between their current professions and the ones they thought they would take up as kids. And each picture tells quite a story.



"Dreamcatcher is a series of 12 diptychs highlighting the contrast between an individual's current and childhood dream job," she says on Instagram.



In her posts, Deeksha explains that the inspiration for these pictures came from conversations she had with her mother about her future. "According to her (Deeksha's mother), one seldom ends up following the path they thought they would, and that's alright. So I decided to capture this to the best of my ability by talking to people in Mumbai in various professions and asking them what they wanted to do when they were children," she says on Instagram.



All 12 posts from the series show two photographs of every individual. While one picture shows the person's current profession, the other one gives a clue about the one they wished to have when they were children.



Take a look at some of the pictures below:



The surgeon who wanted to play cricket

A post shared by Deeksha Rathore (@deeksharathore_) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:21am PDT



The house-help who wished she could be a dancer

A post shared by Deeksha Rathore (@deeksharathore_) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:46am PDT



The 'Mithai Maker' who wanted to take up fashion designing

A post shared by Deeksha Rathore (@deeksharathore_) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:23am PDT



The vegetable vendor who wanted to be a chef

A post shared by Deeksha Rathore (@deeksharathore_) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:24am PDT



And the 'Paan Wala' who wanted to become a cop

A post shared by Deeksha Rathore (@deeksharathore_) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:26am PDT



You can see the other pictures



The photo series has left many people incredibly impressed.



"Your entire project is beautifully thought of and captured," says one commenter on Instagram. "Love this series ! You are absolutely amazing at what you do," says another.



Tell us what you think of the photos in the comment section below.



for more trending stories



Growing up, most children have some interesting ideas about what they want to be when they're older. However, not everyone follows up on those exact dreams. Sometimes people choose paths that are completely different from the ones they imagined they would take up as children. So, a photographer set out to highlight this very thought in her pictures for a project. Photographer Deeksha Rathore clicked 12 striking photos of people in Mumbai to show the contrast between their current professions and the ones they thought they would take up as kids. And each picture tells quite a story."Dreamcatcher is a series of 12 diptychs highlighting the contrast between an individual's current and childhood dream job," she says on Instagram.In her posts, Deeksha explains that the inspiration for these pictures came from conversations she had with her mother about her future. "According to her (Deeksha's mother), one seldom ends up following the path they thought they would, and that's alright. So I decided to capture this to the best of my ability by talking to people in Mumbai in various professions and asking them what they wanted to do when they were children," she says on Instagram.All 12 posts from the series show two photographs of every individual. While one picture shows the person's current profession, the other one gives a clue about the one they wished to have when they were children.Take a look at some of the pictures below:The surgeon who wanted to play cricketThe house-help who wished she could be a dancerThe 'Mithai Maker' who wanted to take up fashion designingThe vegetable vendor who wanted to be a chefAnd the 'Paan Wala' who wanted to become a copYou can see the other pictures here The photo series has left many people incredibly impressed."Your entire project is beautifully thought of and captured," says one commenter on Instagram. "Love this series ! You are absolutely amazing at what you do," says another.Tell us what you think of the photos in the comment section below. Click here for more trending stories