Knock Knock. Who's There? Theresa May. May Who? Ignored

Share EMAIL PRINT Theresa May was campaigning in Southampton, England ahead of next month's elections New Delhi: Well, nobody likes guests who show up unannounced. But for David Bryan, that guest was UK Prime Minister Theresa May. One would think he would open his door enthusiastically after seeing the Prime Minister but the resident from Southampton totally ignored the doorbell. Ms May, currently on campaign trail, has been going door-to-door to meet voters ahead of next month's elections.



Mr Bryan recorded the video of the moment. In the video taken inside his living room, the man spots Theresa May and a man outside his front door on the CCTV camera but instead of reacting, he stays quiet. When no one answers the door, the unexpected guests walk away. David Bryan then walks towards the window and sees Ms May and her crew walking away.



The video was uploaded on Thursday and has since been retweeted 5,400 times. In the caption, the man said he was "too scared to answer".



"I knew I wasn't going to answer the door [to any politician] when they came to my house. I'm not bothered. And then I saw the Prime Minister walking past the window," he told

That time @theresa_may came to my front door but I was too scared to answer pic.twitter.com/mX6Q6Q0yRs — David Bryan (@eldavemachine) May 11, 2017

The incident comes after Theresa May was



Britain goes to polls on June 8 and PM May has been campaigning in the run up to the elections. On Friday, she met truck drivers for tea at a logistics company in Darlington in North-east England.



(With inputs from AFP)



