The Wonderful Reason Why Twitter's Loving This Photo From The NATO Summit

Gauthier Destenay with other spouses and partners of political leaders in Brussels. (AFP Photo)

Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister joins the NATO WAGs. pic.twitter.com/H1P4uROyX8 - Anthony Dominic (@tmzanthony) May 25, 2017

The presence of Luxembourg's first gentleman in this photo shows the world's progress towards equality despite all that's happening pic.twitter.com/oA1sRTIpDU - tangerine (@salma_hamed14) May 26, 2017

While netizens continue to debate over whether or not US President Donald Trump shoved a world leader out of his way , another moment from the NATO Summit in Brussels has caught Twitter's attention. This one has nothing to do with President Trump or any other world leader for that matter but involves their significant others instead. A picture going insanely viral shows spouses and partners of political leaders posing for a photograph together. However, for Twitter, what stands out in this picture is Gauthier Destenay, the First Gentleman of Luxembourg.Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, the first European Union leader to enter into a same-sex union , married Mr Destenay, a Belgian architect back in 2015.The photo currently circulating online shows Mr Destenay standing with US First Lady Melania Trump and French First Lady Brigitte Macron among others, as they pose for a "family photo" before their dinner at Royal castle in Laeken, Brussels on May 25. One version of the photo has received over 38,000 'likes' and more than 12,000 retweets on Twitter since May 26.The picture has gone viral online and is receiving a tremendous outpouring of love on Twitter.Click for more trending news