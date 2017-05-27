The Wonderful Reason Why Twitter's Loving This Photo From The NATO Summit

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, the first European Union leader to enter into a same-sex union, married Mr Destenay, a Belgian architect back in 2015.
The photo currently circulating online shows Mr Destenay standing with US First Lady Melania Trump and French First Lady Brigitte Macron among others, as they pose for a "family photo" before their dinner at Royal castle in Laeken, Brussels on May 25. One version of the photo has received over 38,000 'likes' and more than 12,000 retweets on Twitter since May 26.
Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister joins the NATO WAGs. pic.twitter.com/H1P4uROyX8- Anthony Dominic (@tmzanthony) May 25, 2017
The picture has gone viral online and is receiving a tremendous outpouring of love on Twitter.
The presence of Luxembourg's first gentleman in this photo shows the world's progress towards equality despite all that's happening pic.twitter.com/oA1sRTIpDU- tangerine (@salma_hamed14) May 26, 2017
Never thought I'd see the day #Luxembourg#GauthierDestenay#coolness#FirstHusband with the first wives at the NATO conference pic.twitter.com/xP6DAUJ2Dp- Phillip C Bollinger (@Shayach) May 27, 2017
A beautiful symbol of equality! #GauthierDestenay, First Gentleman & spouse of @Xavier_Bettel joins the rest of the #NATO spouses. #LGBTQpic.twitter.com/OKqsXS7lDY- Nick Frate, M.S.M. (@nickfrate) May 26, 2017
My New hero #gauthierDestenay First husband from Luxembourg . A big step for equality #symbolism#NATOsummit#firstwivesclubpic.twitter.com/p5YWv3OFjG- Bru London (@Brubrulondon) May 26, 2017
this is by far the best thing I've seen on the internet Husband of Luxembourg PM joined NATO spouses #GauthierDestenay#NATOSummitpic.twitter.com/ZBZW9LrB1Q- Arabella Tomlinson (@RealArabellaTom) May 27, 2017
the best thing I've seen in a while;"husband of Luxembourg's gay PM joined other NATO leaders' spouses for a photo op" #GauthierDestenaypic.twitter.com/QFYU4aGnSg- Beyza Burcak (@beyzaburcak) May 26, 2017
I love this. #Luxembourg's openly gay first husband, #GauthierDestenay, poses with other NATO world leader spouses. pic.twitter.com/YPekSCplEQ- Curtis Kimberlin Jr. (@SirKimberlin) May 26, 2017
FIRST: Congrats #GauthierDestenay First husband from Luxembourg PM. A big step for equality #symbolism#firstpartnerclub#NATOsummitpic.twitter.com/sKDnsmpER1- Dominique Delport (@domdelport) May 26, 2017
I love this so much, that Gauthier Destenay is standing with the rest of the NATO spouses. https://t.co/pp9ospKnRK- Christina Bergstrom (@c_d_bergstrom) May 26, 2017
Obsessed with this photo of Gauthier Destenay, husband of Luxembourg's openly-gay Prime Minister, hanging-out with the NATO WAGs. Goals tbh. pic.twitter.com/rbaRtogTfz- Jordan Pfotenhauer (@JordanPfot) May 26, 2017
