The Wonderful Reason Why Twitter's Loving This Photo From The NATO Summit

The picture has gone insanely viral online.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 27, 2017 13:57 IST
11 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Wonderful Reason Why Twitter's Loving This Photo From The NATO Summit

Gauthier Destenay with other spouses and partners of political leaders in Brussels. (AFP Photo)

While netizens continue to debate over whether or not US President Donald Trump shoved a world leader out of his way, another moment from the NATO Summit in Brussels has caught Twitter's attention. This one has nothing to do with President Trump or any other world leader for that matter but involves their significant others instead. A picture going insanely viral shows spouses and partners of political leaders posing for a photograph together. However, for Twitter, what stands out in this picture is Gauthier Destenay, the First Gentleman of Luxembourg.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, the first European Union leader to enter into a same-sex union, married Mr Destenay, a Belgian architect back in 2015.

The photo currently circulating online shows Mr Destenay standing with US First Lady Melania Trump and French First Lady Brigitte Macron among others, as they pose for a "family photo" before their dinner at Royal castle in Laeken, Brussels on May 25. One version of the photo has received over 38,000 'likes' and more than 12,000 retweets on Twitter since May 26.  
 
The picture has gone viral online and is receiving a tremendous outpouring of love on Twitter.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

11 Shares
ALSO READNot Possible To Give Jobs To Everyone In Country Of 125 Crore: Amit Shah
NATO summittwitter reactionsDonald TrumpMelania TrumpGauthier DestenayXavier Bettel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................