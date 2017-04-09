The New BBC Dad Is A Latvian Mayor Whose Cat Interrupted His Live Stream

Nils Usakovs, the mayor of Latvia's capital of Riga, was in the midst of what looked like a pretty dull live online Q&A.A laptop rested on the table in front of him. A mug was to its right. Two office workers sat quietly at desks in the background. The topic had to do with ongoing discussions with private landowners over investments in their properties.Then things got interesting, if only for a few seconds, in the form of a video crasher. Nope, it wasn't BBC Dad's adorable daughter. It was the mayor's fluffy - and evidently thirsty - cat.Dumka, who resides at the city hall, leapt up on the table, giving not a whit for the mayor's serious image. The feline promptly began drinking from the mug."Well. All sorts of things happen here," Usakovs said, shooing Dumka away and returning to the property business.The mayor later posted the video on his Facebook page. "Anything can happen if your office is ruled by cats," he wrote.Indeed, it seems more than just one cat inhabits the municipal building. Last fall, Usakovs posted a 360-degree video from the office on Facebook and invited viewers to look for two cats named Kuzju and Muri. It was, he said, a response to "popular demand."- - -Washington Post staffers Laris Karklis and Michael Birnbaum, plus Birnbaum's wife, Kristine Berzina, contributed Latvian translations for this report.- - -The mayor of Riga, Latvia, had a live Q&A session interrupted by a cat on April 2, as he tried his best to answer questions from members of the public.