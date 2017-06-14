The Moving Reason Why This Dog Only Eats Half Her Food Will Make You Cry

In the tweet, Twitter user @_EasyBreasy_ has shared a picture of a half-eaten bowl of kibble. Along with the picture, he shares a small note explaining the leftover food.
He explains that since he has only one food bowl in his house, his dog Stitch taught his fellow Labrador to only eat half the food in the bowl. So Cookie would always leave half the food for Stitch to eat after her. Sadly, Stitch died a little time ago but Cookie still leaves half her bowl of food for her friend.
The Twitter user later shared pictures of his dogs on tweeple's request.
For those of you who wanna see my dogs here they are- EasyBreasyBeautiful (@_EasyBreasy_) June 13, 2017
(Stitch is on top, Cookie is on bottom) pic.twitter.com/zDK89IP18s
The heartbreaking story has touched a chord with many on Twitter.
"I'm crying oh my god," says one Twitter user. "Now I gotta clock back into work and explain why I'm crying," says another.
Here's how several others have reacted:
