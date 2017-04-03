The Internet Loves Matthew Perry's Response To Justin Trudeau's Challenge

And now the actor has replied to the challenge:
@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)- matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 2, 2017
With his use of dry humour which was once typical of his character Chandler Bing, Mr Perry has earned much praise for his response. His tweet has already been retweeted almost 800 times and has collected over 2,000 'likes' in a space of two days. Read what people had to say:
@MatthewPerry@JustinTrudeau could you be any more awesome @MatthewPerry ????? love u man- Sagar Boina (@SagarBoina) April 3, 2017
@MatthewPerry@JustinTrudeau This is great- Justin (@Justin15_1) April 2, 2017
@MatthewPerry@JustinTrudeau Matthew you can call your army of "FRIENDS"... I'll be there for you- EN (@NuElleBleu) April 2, 2017
@MatthewPerry@JustinTrudeau Such a kind deflection - could you BE any more Canadian?- Heather. (@hfran14) April 2, 2017
