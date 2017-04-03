The Internet Loves Matthew Perry's Response To Justin Trudeau's Challenge

Matthew Perry has replied to Justin Trudeau's challenge of a rematch.

Over the past few days, the Internet has been left highly entertained with a story about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry. A short recap for everyone who may have missed it: It turns out that Prime Minister Trudeau was once beaten up by Matthew Perry (better known as Chandler Bing from the hit sitcom) when they were in school together. Two days ago, on April 1, Mr Trudeau challenged Matthew Perry to a rematch. "I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?" reads his tweet.

And now the actor has replied to the challenge:
 
With his use of dry humour which was once typical of his character Chandler Bing, Mr Perry has earned much praise for his response. His tweet has already been retweeted almost 800 times and has collected over 2,000 'likes' in a space of two days. Read what people had to say:
 
What do you think of Matthew Perry's response? Do let us know using the comments section below.

