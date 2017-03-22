The India Connection To Emma Watson's Beauty And The Beast Costumes

Disney's live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast is winning hearts and breaking records all over the world. With a superb star cast, stunning sets and gorgeous costumes, the movie is a visual treat for the audience. However, did you know that Emma Watson aka Belle's costumes in the movie actually have an Indian connection? Yes, that's right - those beautiful flowing gowns have been worked on by Indian craftsmen. The movie's assistant costume designer, Sinead O'Sullivan, recently took to Instagram to reveal how.According to her Instagram post, the lovely Aari work on Belle's bodice was actually done by two brothers from Gujarat. Kasam and Juma from Bhuj are to be credited for the traditional Indian form of embroidery that lent itself to eighteenth century French floral designs for Beauty And The Beast.In the caption, Ms O'Sullivan explains that Aari threadwork is a very fine chain stitch that is traditional to Gujarat. We have to say that the fusion of east and west looked exquisite. In another Instagram post, the designer also talks about how many of the fabrics used for the costumes were sourced from fair trade co-operatives in India and Nepal.What do you think of the surprising Indian connection in Beauty And The Beast? Do let us know using the comments section below.