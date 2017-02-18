The IIT Roorkee Boys Whose Dance India Can't Get Enough Of

If you thought the Indian Institute of Technology was just a polite name for nerd haven, it is as good a time as any to revisit that opinion. The latest headline to come out of the institute is not an astronomical GPA figure or a pay package so high that the rest of us collectively contemplate our career choices, but a peppy dance video. And if the routine set to Ed Sheeran's hit Shape of You, gnaws even a little at that stereotype, then mission accomplished, says the young team of IIT Roorkee students behind it.
"It's a huge misconception that IIT-ians just study. We also have hobbies and passions," said Meet Saparia, one of the students in the video who choreographed the gig, told NDTV.
In less than a week, the video has collected 25 lakh views on YouTube - numbers that even music labels struggle to muster - and in a departure from norm, the reactions and comments have been mostly warm and supportive.
"It was just like a dream - the wildest of my dreams. I always dreamt that I would make a trending video... but I never expected this. And it being my first project as a cinematographer - it really is huge," said Ankush Raut, the director of the video.
So how easy or difficult was it really to produce the internet sensation? "We just gave two hours every day and on weekends, we shot the choreographed bit," Meet said.
Yash Trivedi, the video editor, said, "In the last one-and-a-half years that I joined this place, this was the most enjoyable project that I ever had. We thoroughly enjoyed every part of the making. It took us one month to make and each day was amazing."
Here's a look at the video for those of you who still haven't seen it yet.