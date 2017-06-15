The Great Escape: Twins Help Each Other Climb Out Of Crib In Viral Video This is what teamwork looks like!

94 Shares EMAIL PRINT The twins were caught on camera climbing out of their crib in the middle of the night



"When I tell you it is always something with these two it seriously is," laughs their mother.



In their Houdini-like escape, first Greyson tries to climb out of the crib. Briefly, he seems unable to make it all the way over. That's when his brother lends a helping hand.



"You have to love Judah's extra little push to get Greyson out of the crib," Ms Alders tells the



See what other shenanigans the twins get up to at night:







Whew! The two-year-old twins are a handful to say the least.



Last week, a video of a



