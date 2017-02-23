The Funniest Twitter Reactions To NASA's Discovery Of 7 Earth-Like Planets

In essence, this means that the rocky planets, found about 40 light years away, could have liquid water and could potentially harbour life forms. Three of them, in fact, are firmly in the habitable zone. Exciting news, isn't it? The Internet thought so too - and promptly exploded! Many came out to say that they were thrilled to hear about the discovery, and some began to look for the humour in the situation. We bring to you the 13 funniest Twitter reactions to this discovery.
1. Some, of course, took this as an opportunity to troll Trump
Trump: More earth-sized planets were discovered during my presidency than during Obama's.- OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 22, 2017
2. Yes, they did
The seven Earth-size planets orbiting dwarf star named Trappist-1 have been added to the travel ban list.- President Bannon (@PRESlDENTBANNON) February 22, 2017
3. Some went into existential crisis mode
ME: pls send me to the new planets i want to leave earbth- jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 22, 2017
NASA: theyre 40 light years away u'll die before u get there
ME: pls send me to th
4. Sigh
NASA found 7 planets and I can't find my will to live on this one.- summer. (@SummerNazif) February 22, 2017
5. Many just got straight to the point - Aliens!
NASA JUST DISCOVERED 7 EARTH-LIKE PLANETS ALL ORBITING A NEARBY STAR YESSSSS LETS FIND ALIEN LIFE- xpherience (@Expherience) February 22, 2017
6. This one had some important news for NASA
SCIENTISTS FROM THE 7 NEWLY DISCOVERED HABITABLE PLANETS: we just discovered a single habitable planet caled 'earth' thats full of idiots- jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 22, 2017
7. This important scientific discovery was invitation for some to lament their Forever Alone-ness
Maybe I can find a boyfriend on one of the new seven planets that NASA just discovered- Tiki (@rbat_) February 22, 2017
8. So many just wanted to leave this earth already
NASA has discovered 7 Earth like planets. How can I get to these?- Dan Knightly (@DanKnightly) February 22, 2017
9. Seth Rogen joined the conversation too
Predicted Breirbart headline: "We're supposed to trust "scientists" who couldn't see SEVEN earth sized planets until now?"- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 22, 2017
10. Ouch
NASA: we discovered some new planets
Earthlings: yay
NASA: but we can't get there
Earthlings: aww
Planets: we have oil
U.S. Military: pic.twitter.com/3aPzJWlesX- Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) February 22, 2017
11. Some had real problems to deal with
NASA finds 7 planets possibly containing life, and I can't even find my phone charger.- Collin O'Donnell (@Merica_pls) February 23, 2017
12. The math seems a bit off on this one but always down to disco
40 light years away means the Trappist-1 system is just getting radio and TV from 1977.- SarcasticRover (@SarcasticRover) February 22, 2017
SORRY ABOUT DISCO YOU GUYS!
13. NASA said that, we didn't
NASA says it found no signs of intelligent life in the White House.- imfabulous (@imfabulous13) February 22, 2017
