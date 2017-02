The Funniest Twitter Reactions To NASA's Discovery Of 7 Earth-Like Planets

Trump: More earth-sized planets were discovered during my presidency than during Obama's. - OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 22, 2017

The seven Earth-size planets orbiting dwarf star named Trappist-1 have been added to the travel ban list. - President Bannon (@PRESlDENTBANNON) February 22, 2017

ME: pls send me to the new planets i want to leave earbth

NASA: theyre 40 light years away u'll die before u get there

ME: pls send me to th - jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 22, 2017

NASA found 7 planets and I can't find my will to live on this one. - summer. (@SummerNazif) February 22, 2017

NASA JUST DISCOVERED 7 EARTH-LIKE PLANETS ALL ORBITING A NEARBY STAR YESSSSS LETS FIND ALIEN LIFE - xpherience (@Expherience) February 22, 2017

SCIENTISTS FROM THE 7 NEWLY DISCOVERED HABITABLE PLANETS: we just discovered a single habitable planet caled 'earth' thats full of idiots - jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 22, 2017

Maybe I can find a boyfriend on one of the new seven planets that NASA just discovered - Tiki (@rbat_) February 22, 2017

NASA has discovered 7 Earth like planets. How can I get to these? - Dan Knightly (@DanKnightly) February 22, 2017

Predicted Breirbart headline: "We're supposed to trust "scientists" who couldn't see SEVEN earth sized planets until now?" - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 22, 2017

NASA: we discovered some new planets



Earthlings: yay



NASA: but we can't get there



Earthlings: aww



Planets: we have oil



U.S. Military: pic.twitter.com/3aPzJWlesX- Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) February 22, 2017

NASA finds 7 planets possibly containing life, and I can't even find my phone charger. - Collin O'Donnell (@Merica_pls) February 23, 2017

40 light years away means the Trappist-1 system is just getting radio and TV from 1977.



SORRY ABOUT DISCO YOU GUYS! - SarcasticRover (@SarcasticRover) February 22, 2017

NASA says it found no signs of intelligent life in the White House. - imfabulous (@imfabulous13) February 22, 2017

In some surprising news for the world of science, a few hours ago, NASA announced that it had discovered 7 'earth-like' exoplanets around a single star. "NASA announced the discovery of the most Earth-sized planets found in the habitable zone of a single star, called TRAPPIST-1. This system of seven rocky worlds-all of them with the potential for water on their surface-is an exciting discovery in the search for life on other worlds. There is the possibility that future study of this unique planetary system could reveal conditions suitable for life," says the official announcement In essence, this means that the rocky planets, found about 40 light years away, could have liquid water and could potentially harbour life forms. Three of them, in fact, are firmly in the habitable zone. Exciting news, isn't it? The Internet thought so too - and promptly exploded! Many came out to say that they were thrilled to hear about the discovery, and some began to look for the humour in the situation. We bring to you the 13 funniest Twitter reactions to this discovery.1. Some, of course, took this as an opportunity to troll Trump2. Yes, they did3. Some went into existential crisis mode4. Sigh5. Many just got straight to the point - Aliens!6. This one had some important news for NASA7. This important scientific discovery was invitation for some to lament their Forever Alone-ness8. So many just wanted to leave this earth already9. Seth Rogen joined the conversation too10. Ouch11. Some had real problems to deal with12. The math seems a bit off on this one but always down to disco13. NASA said that, we didn'tHave something to say about this exciting discovery? Join the conversation using the comments section below.