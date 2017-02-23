The Funniest Twitter Reactions To NASA's Discovery Of 7 Earth-Like Planets

NASA's discovery has prompted some funny reactions on Twitter.

Trump: More earth-sized planets were discovered during my presidency than during Obama's. - OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 22, 2017

The seven Earth-size planets orbiting dwarf star named Trappist-1 have been added to the travel ban list. - President Bannon (@PRESlDENTBANNON) February 22, 2017

ME: pls send me to the new planets i want to leave earbth

NASA: theyre 40 light years away u'll die before u get there

ME: pls send me to th - jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 22, 2017

NASA found 7 planets and I can't find my will to live on this one. - summer. (@SummerNazif) February 22, 2017

NASA JUST DISCOVERED 7 EARTH-LIKE PLANETS ALL ORBITING A NEARBY STAR YESSSSS LETS FIND ALIEN LIFE - xpherience (@Expherience) February 22, 2017

SCIENTISTS FROM THE 7 NEWLY DISCOVERED HABITABLE PLANETS: we just discovered a single habitable planet caled 'earth' thats full of idiots - jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 22, 2017

Maybe I can find a boyfriend on one of the new seven planets that NASA just discovered - Tiki (@rbat_) February 22, 2017

NASA has discovered 7 Earth like planets. How can I get to these? - Dan Knightly (@DanKnightly) February 22, 2017

Predicted Breirbart headline: "We're supposed to trust "scientists" who couldn't see SEVEN earth sized planets until now?" - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 22, 2017

NASA: we discovered some new planets



Earthlings: yay



NASA: but we can't get there



Earthlings: aww



Planets: we have oil



U.S. Military: pic.twitter.com/3aPzJWlesX- Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) February 22, 2017

NASA finds 7 planets possibly containing life, and I can't even find my phone charger. - Collin O'Donnell (@Merica_pls) February 23, 2017

40 light years away means the Trappist-1 system is just getting radio and TV from 1977.



SORRY ABOUT DISCO YOU GUYS! - SarcasticRover (@SarcasticRover) February 22, 2017

NASA says it found no signs of intelligent life in the White House. - imfabulous (@imfabulous13) February 22, 2017