The Chainsmokers Tweet About Asia 'And India', Get Geography Lesson

Don't worry Asia got a lot of announcements coming soon... and you too India and Australia- THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) June 19, 2017
But never ones to miss an opportunity to educate, tweeple came out in droves to give The Chainsmokers a helpful geography lesson.
india is in asia......- bhavika sheoraut (@BhavikaSheoraut) June 19, 2017
Umm, India is in Asia btw.- Kuki | Thank You H. (@pattskuki) June 19, 2017
But India's in Asia- Ren-Ar (@ren_arrrr) June 19, 2017
Did India separate itself from the asiatic land mass since I last saw a map??- Joon (@joonieinabottle) June 19, 2017
But while some were busy pointing out that India is part of Asia, others were focused on the good news: a possible concert in India by The Chainsmokers.
OMG!!- ZQUAD (@GuguAdhrin) June 19, 2017
Did you just mention India?? pic.twitter.com/pL7VX95mKa
You are coming to India pic.twitter.com/3hccwCWKr1- Divya Sharma (@99Divya_Sharma) June 19, 2017
The Chainsmokers will probably play in India as part of their Memories Asia Tour 2017. Watch this space for more info on the dates and venue for the concert.
