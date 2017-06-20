The Chainsmokers Tweet About Asia 'And India', Get Geography Lesson

A geography lesson from the people of Twitter

Written by | Updated: June 20, 2017
The Chainsmokers Tweet About Asia 'And India', Get Geography Lesson

The EDM-pop duo hinted at the possibility of a concert in India.

If you are a fan of The Chainsmokers, there might be good news in the pipeline for you. The Grammy Award-winning duo took to Twitter yesterday to say that they have 'a lot of announcements coming soon' for Asia - and also for India and Australia. While many fans were ecstatic at this announcement, others were surprised by their geographical knowledge - or lack thereof - given that India is very much a part of Asia.
 
But never ones to miss an opportunity to educate, tweeple came out in droves to give The Chainsmokers a helpful geography lesson.
 
But while some were busy pointing out that India is part of Asia, others were focused on the good news: a possible concert in India by The Chainsmokers.
 
The Chainsmokers will probably play in India as part of their Memories Asia Tour 2017. Watch this space for more info on the dates and venue for the concert.
 

