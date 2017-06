The Chainsmokers Tweet About Asia 'And India', Get Geography Lesson

Don't worry Asia got a lot of announcements coming soon... and you too India and Australia - THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) June 19, 2017

india is in asia...... - bhavika sheoraut (@BhavikaSheoraut) June 19, 2017

Umm, India is in Asia btw. - Kuki | Thank You H. (@pattskuki) June 19, 2017

But India's in Asia - Ren-Ar (@ren_arrrr) June 19, 2017

Did India separate itself from the asiatic land mass since I last saw a map?? - Joon (@joonieinabottle) June 19, 2017

OMG!!

Did you just mention India?? pic.twitter.com/pL7VX95mKa - ZQUAD (@GuguAdhrin) June 19, 2017

You are coming to India pic.twitter.com/3hccwCWKr1 - Divya Sharma (@99Divya_Sharma) June 19, 2017

If you are a fan of The Chainsmokers, there might be good news in the pipeline for you. The Grammy Award-winning duo took to Twitter yesterday to say that they have 'a lot of announcements coming soon' for Asia - and also for India and Australia. While many fans were ecstatic at this announcement, others were surprised by their geographical knowledge - or lack thereof - given that India is very much a part of Asia.But never ones to miss an opportunity to educate, tweeple came out in droves to give The Chainsmokers a helpful geography lesson.But while some were busy pointing out that India is part of Asia, others were focused on the good news: a possible concert in India by The Chainsmokers.The Chainsmokers will probably play in India as part of their Memories Asia Tour 2017. Watch this space for more info on the dates and venue for the concert.