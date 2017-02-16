The 6 Types Of People You Will Apparently Meet In The Arranged Marriage Set-Up

Highlights The video stars actors Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh They play people you'll apparently meet in the arranged marriage set up Their new film Running Shaadi releases this week

'Me want gal from Jalandhar city, sweet like jalebi,' rapped Apache Indian in 1992 (millennials! gasp! 1992). Prospective brides and grooms of 2017 probably have slightly more exalted hopes of the arranged marriage set-up and this trending video, by YouTube channel Girliyapa, might help them prep for the multiple rounds of 'ladki/ladka dekhna' that awaits. Starring actors Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh - whose film Running Shaadi releases this week - the video lists six types of people you are apparently going to meet on the arranged hunt for your soulmate.Over the course of three minutes, the video introduces character types like the 'despo,' who is dying, simply dying to get married and makes it only too evident, and the 'dream shaadi girl,' who knows exactly what her wedding is going to be like - just like the soft focus nuptials Bollywood mounts on grand diamond-studded scale. The only thing dream shaadi girl's dream shaadi lacks is a groom. The only thing despo groom needs is a (any) willing bride.There's also that one person who is completely against the idea of marriage. If this video is to be believed, chances are you'll meet either one or all of these people. No points for guessing but Taapsee and Amit play all these roles.Since being shared on February 15, the video has received 63,000 views so far. Take a look at the video below:What do you think of this video? Have you come across any of these types of people? Tell us using the comments section below.