The 40-Floor High Suspended Pool In Houston Is Only For The Brave

And if the description of the pool didn't make you nauseous enough, a video of a swimmer stepping over the edge of the building will definitely make your stomach churn.
Watch the video and decide for yourself if you would swim here
But just to make you feel better, the pool, a part of which is suspended in the air, is built with a shatterproof 8-inch thick plexiglass bottom, according to Houston Chronicle.
If heights are a problem for you, then you should steer clear of this pool cos this is vertigo guaranteed. And those who are too scared to venture into the suspended pool, there is another pool on the fourth-floor terrace.
