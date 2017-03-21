Thank You For The Food On My Plate: Viral Ad's Tribute To Indian Farmers

You can watch the advertisement here
The hashtag #ThankYouKisaan was one of the top trends on Twitter as the tributes poured in.
Farmers, backbone of society. They are true "Akshaypatra" feeding whole universe. Still far away from basic needs... #ThankYouKisaanpic.twitter.com/c2mqc4yALZ— Brajesh Dwivedi (@thebkdwivedi) March 21, 2017
#ThankYouKisaan— skpatil (@sumitkhuje) March 21, 2017
Proud to be son of farmer pic.twitter.com/SfSOoCw81I
Don't forget struggle of farmer, they provide us everything for our healthy life.. #ISaluteFarmer#ThankYouKisaan#indianfarmerpic.twitter.com/hNdyrCR6LH— Ranjeet Kumar (@I_m_ranjeet) March 21, 2017
#ThankYouKisaan#TheRealHero one who's earning is never constant, nvr predicted one who faces extreme conditions in farming A VERY BIG TY— Riyah (@riyah_nandolia) March 21, 2017
Today im healthy & fit jus bcoz of ur ppl tremendous work towards india#ThankYouKisaan— Abd Al Qadir (@epicking89) March 21, 2017
In 2015, 8,007 farmers committed suicide in India, due to widespread drought in several states and rising debt.
Next time you post a photo of your food on social media, maybe #ThankYouKisaancan replace #foodporn