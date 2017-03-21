Thank You For The Food On My Plate: Viral Ad's Tribute To Indian Farmers

Farmers, backbone of society. They are true "Akshaypatra" feeding whole universe. Still far away from basic needs... #ThankYouKisaanpic.twitter.com/c2mqc4yALZ — Brajesh Dwivedi (@thebkdwivedi) March 21, 2017

#ThankYouKisaan#TheRealHero one who's earning is never constant, nvr predicted one who faces extreme conditions in farming A VERY BIG TY — Riyah (@riyah_nandolia) March 21, 2017

Today im healthy & fit jus bcoz of ur ppl tremendous work towards india#ThankYouKisaan — Abd Al Qadir (@epicking89) March 21, 2017

Indians hold food close to their heart. All important events in our country are centered around meals - weddings, festivals, going out with friends and even childhood memories. While we leave no opportunity to praise what we're eating, we often forget to thank the person who ensured that we got our meal - the farmers. An ad campaign that has gone viral has urged people to say a long due 'Thank You' to the Indian farmer. The farmer that sows the seed and nurtures it for months to guarantee it reaches us. The farmer that works all day in the simmering heat to take care of his farm.The hashtag #ThankYouKisaan was one of the top trends on Twitter as the tributes poured in.In 2015, 8,007 farmers committed suicide in India, due to widespread drought in several states and rising debt.Next time you post a photo of your food on social media, maybe #ThankYouKisaancan replace #foodporn