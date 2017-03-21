Thank You For The Food On My Plate: Viral Ad's Tribute To Indian Farmers

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 21, 2017 21:22 IST
2.7K Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Thank You For The Food On My Plate: Viral Ad's Tribute To Indian Farmers

A viral ad urged Indians to thank farmers for providing food

New Delhi:  Indians hold food close to their heart. All important events in our country are centered around meals - weddings, festivals, going out with friends and even childhood memories. While we leave no opportunity to praise what we're eating, we often forget to thank the person who ensured that we got our meal - the farmers. An ad campaign that has gone viral has urged people to say a long due 'Thank You' to the Indian farmer. The farmer that sows the seed and nurtures it for months to guarantee it reaches us. The farmer that works all day in the simmering heat to take care of his farm.

You can watch the advertisement here



The hashtag #ThankYouKisaan was one of the top trends on Twitter as the tributes poured in.
 
In 2015, 8,007 farmers committed suicide in India, due to widespread drought in several states and rising debt. 

Next time you post a photo of your food on social media, maybe #ThankYouKisaancan replace #foodporn

Trending

Share this story on

2.7K Shares
ALSO READUS Bans Laptops, Tablets On Flights From Turkey And Arab World
Farmersviral adFoodFarmer SuicidesThank you Kisaan

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrappedRedmi 4A

................................ Advertisement ................................