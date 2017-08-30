Melania Trump Trolled For 'Hurricane Heels.' #ShoeGate Has Twitter Divided

Twitter was briefly obsessed with US First Lady Melania Trump's shoes - both stilettos and sneakers (AFP)

JUST IN: The Trumps departing White House en route to hurricane zone. pic.twitter.com/a2s8uma7qd — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 29, 2017

And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos.



How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/tZR8o3dYxY — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017

God grant me the serenity not to comment on the shoes. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) August 29, 2017

I gotta believe Melania is going to change out of the stilettos on the plane. Those were just her "walking to Air Force One" shoes. — April (@ReignOfApril) August 29, 2017

Anyone talking about Melania's shoes has clearly never been to Russia or Eastern Europe in the winter get over it — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) August 29, 2017

There are many reasons the Trump administration concerns me...Melania Trump's shoes aren't one of them. Not today kids. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 29, 2017

Melania headed to a disaster zone in stilettos is my Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/BWhUSKWVQ8 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 29, 2017

from @FLOTUS comms dir: "It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes." — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 29, 2017

A @FLOTUS spokeswoman tells @hausofcait that yes, Melania brought a change of shoes for Texas https://t.co/qMKcwbCWBp — MadeleineMorgenstern (@MadeleineinDC) August 29, 2017

Update for everyone who is obsessed with this: Melania Trump is now in tennis shoes. pic.twitter.com/6nwboiEZfk — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 29, 2017