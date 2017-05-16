Teens Risk Lives By Climbing Golden Gate Bridge Without Safety Gear

The pair climbed the bridge last month and said has more of them planned

YouTube is full of videos of risk takers performing dangerous stunts, each more mindless than the previous. In yet another video, two youngsters dangled from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, wearing no safety harness at all. The youth scaled the bridge without getting noticed by any security official.

The reckless video shows the pair Peter Teatime and Tommy Rector climbing the bridge with the help of cables holding the structure. Making their way up, the two even stop to do somersaults on the narrow walkway. Once at the top of the 746-foot structure, they are seen hanging off a railing holding just a thin metal beam with bare hands. One of them even hangs off a cables, clutching it with just one hand.

Watch the video here:





The pair claim to have climbed the bridge in about 10 minutes. Speaking to The Evening Standard, Peter Teatime said the experience was 'amazing and breathtaking'.

"Climbing the bridge wasn’t even the highest thing I have climbed – but it was definitely the coolest," he confessed.

Peter Teatime's social media profile is full of videos of him free-climbing and performing parkour stunts, along with several photos of him standing on top of buildings.

A post shared by Peter Teatime (@peterteatime) on Dec 23, 2015 at 6:07pm PST

Despite it being illegal, Peter said the experience was a "must do".

" But for any explorer the Golden Gate Bridge is an absolute must-do, as it's the tallest bridge in the US and such an iconic structure," he told Daily Mail.

It's not clear if the video has been brought to the attention of security authorities yet. The duo reportedly climbed the iconic structure last month.



