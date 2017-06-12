Teens Filmed 'Surfing' Flooded Streets Of Florida

And that's not all. People posted videos of fish spotted swimming in the flooded streets of South Florida as well.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 12, 2017 09:27 IST
Teens Filmed 'Surfing' Flooded Streets Of Florida

A Florida man tweeted a video of himself 'surfing' on the flooded streets

When it rains, it pours. And Destra Benoit and his friend saw the opportunity to make the most of the record amounts of rainfall that the American state of Florida saw late last week. On June 8, Mr Benoit posted a short video to Twitter that showed him and a friend 'surfing' the flooded streets in North Lauderdale. 

In the video, Mr Benoit and his friend are seen taking turns 'surfing' along a flooded street in a residential neighbourhood. They are actually being 'pulled' forward by a vehicle. 

"I can finally say I accomplish one of my dreams surfing (sic)," writes Mr Benoit in a short caption accompanying the video. 
 

The 20-second clip has been 'liked' over 8,400 times and retweeted over 5,000 times.

A longer video was posted to YouTube by Storyful: 



At least two people posted videos of catfish spotted swimming on the flooded streets of South Florida:
  

According to local media reports, some areas in the state got up to nearly 30 centimetres of rain between Monday and Wednesday last week. The heavy rain led to flooding in several parts of the state. According to a local meteorologist, South Florida saw a month's worth of June rain in a single week.

