Teens Filmed 'Surfing' Flooded Streets Of Florida

In the video, Mr Benoit and his friend are seen taking turns 'surfing' along a flooded street in a residential neighbourhood. They are actually being 'pulled' forward by a vehicle.
"I can finally say I accomplish one of my dreams surfing (sic)," writes Mr Benoit in a short caption accompanying the video.
I can finally say I accomplish one of my dreams surfing pic.twitter.com/59V06Y6SbE— Destra Benoit (@_6GoLive) June 7, 2017
The 20-second clip has been 'liked' over 8,400 times and retweeted over 5,000 times.
A longer video was posted to YouTube by Storyful:
At least two people posted videos of catfish spotted swimming on the flooded streets of South Florida:
Catfish in the street after #flood waters recede in Boynton Beach #flwx#floridapic.twitter.com/xcs5wp96vm— James Wieland (@SurfnWeatherman) June 8, 2017
A catfish ended up in from of my home. #southflorida#flooding#waters@wsvnpic.twitter.com/5ys02hwS5u— Durante Ponder (@DurantePonder) June 7, 2017
According to local media reports, some areas in the state got up to nearly 30 centimetres of rain between Monday and Wednesday last week. The heavy rain led to flooding in several parts of the state. According to a local meteorologist, South Florida saw a month's worth of June rain in a single week.
