Teens Filmed 'Surfing' Flooded Streets Of Florida

I can finally say I accomplish one of my dreams surfing pic.twitter.com/59V06Y6SbE — Destra Benoit (@_6GoLive) June 7, 2017

When it rains, it pours. And Destra Benoit and his friend saw the opportunity to make the most of the record amounts of rainfall that the American state of Florida saw late last week. On June 8, Mr Benoit posted a short video to Twitter that showed him and a friend 'surfing' the flooded streets in North Lauderdale.In the video, Mr Benoit and his friend are seen taking turns 'surfing' along a flooded street in a residential neighbourhood. They are actually being 'pulled' forward by a vehicle."I can finally say I accomplish one of my dreams surfing (sic)," writes Mr Benoit in a short caption accompanying the video.The 20-second clip has been 'liked' over 8,400 times and retweeted over 5,000 times.A longer video was posted to YouTube by Storyful:At least two people posted videos of catfish spotted swimming on the flooded streets of South Florida:According to local media reports , some areas in the state got up to nearly 30 centimetres of rain between Monday and Wednesday last week. The heavy rain led to flooding in several parts of the state. According to a local meteorologist , South Florida saw a month's worth of June rain in a single week.Click for more trending news