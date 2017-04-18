Teen Texts Dad About Removing Her Hijab. His Reply Is Winning Twitter

Updated: April 18, 2017 19:48 IST
Several people have commented on Lamyaa's tweet.

NEW DELHI:  A 17-year-old's moving conversation with her father about removing her hijab has gone viral across social media. Pennsylvania resident Lamyaa Alshehri was prompted to talk to her dad about her hijab after someone texted her saying her father would get mad at her if she took it off. Lamyaa decided to text her father and his response is now winning Twitter. Since being posted on April 15, Lamyaa's tweet has received over 3.2 lakh 'likes' and more than 1.4 lakh retweets.

"Since this is a mentality a lot of you seem to have," Lamyaa says in her tweet attaching screenshots of both the rude text she received and the exchange she had with her dad.
 
"Sweetheart, that's not my decision to make. That's no man's decision to make," he tells her. "If it's what you feel like you want to do, go ahead. I'll support you no matter what," he adds.

She even tweeted saying she isn't actually planning to remove her hijab.
 
Many people have commented on Lamyaa's tweet. While several have praised her dad, some have also pointed out that not all women have the same support system as Lamyaa does.

Agreeing with some of those comments, she later shared another tweet to clarify her reason for posting about the conversation with her dad:
 
Here's what many others are saying about Lamyaa's tweet:
 
