Teen Texts Dad About Removing Her Hijab. His Reply Is Winning Twitter

Since this is a mentality a lot of you seem to have pic.twitter.com/CQn5L8zibS - l a m y a a (@lxmyaa) April 15, 2017

no i'm not taking my hijab off - l a m y a a (@lxmyaa) April 15, 2017

pic.twitter.com/cVrld0pFFZ - l a m y a a (@lxmyaa) April 15, 2017

@lxmyaa I love your dad and I love you, thank you for share this and teach us about your religion and life! - 15 (@THEATERAUHLAVON) April 16, 2017

@lxmyaa When I first decided to take it off and I told my dad he said "I never made you put it on and I'm not gonna make you keep it. Your decision" - Sarah (@sarahserhane) April 15, 2017

@lxmyaa@Air_Rick_Ahh Your dads response got me tearing up a bit the kind of parent I hope to be. - CeenDee (@Ur_Sweet_Melody) April 15, 2017

@lxmyaa@HuntTheBookJunk Can we all just talk about how their dad assumed something (bad) had happened? That's so telling - look at the world we've created. - Wesley (@trufactswessel) April 16, 2017

@lxmyaa I'm so sorry that we've built a world where your father is scared for you when you text him that. Thank you for showing patience. - Wesley (@trufactswessel) April 16, 2017

@lxmyaa Your father is amazing and you too, greetings to both from Argentina - ahre (@AnaRuizdiazz) April 15, 2017

@lxmyaa awww wow, bless your father and family - Indigo Abena (@namelessafrikan) April 15, 2017