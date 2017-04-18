Teen Texts Dad About Removing Her Hijab. His Reply Is Winning Twitter

"Since this is a mentality a lot of you seem to have," Lamyaa says in her tweet attaching screenshots of both the rude text she received and the exchange she had with her dad.
Since this is a mentality a lot of you seem to have pic.twitter.com/CQn5L8zibS- l a m y a a (@lxmyaa) April 15, 2017
"Sweetheart, that's not my decision to make. That's no man's decision to make," he tells her. "If it's what you feel like you want to do, go ahead. I'll support you no matter what," he adds.
She even tweeted saying she isn't actually planning to remove her hijab.
no i'm not taking my hijab off- l a m y a a (@lxmyaa) April 15, 2017
Many people have commented on Lamyaa's tweet. While several have praised her dad, some have also pointed out that not all women have the same support system as Lamyaa does.
Agreeing with some of those comments, she later shared another tweet to clarify her reason for posting about the conversation with her dad:
April 15, 2017
Here's what many others are saying about Lamyaa's tweet:
@lxmyaa I love your dad and I love you, thank you for share this and teach us about your religion and life!- 15 (@THEATERAUHLAVON) April 16, 2017
@lxmyaa When I first decided to take it off and I told my dad he said "I never made you put it on and I'm not gonna make you keep it. Your decision"- Sarah (@sarahserhane) April 15, 2017
@lxmyaa@Air_Rick_Ahh Your dads response got me tearing up a bit the kind of parent I hope to be.- CeenDee (@Ur_Sweet_Melody) April 15, 2017
@lxmyaa@HuntTheBookJunk Can we all just talk about how their dad assumed something (bad) had happened? That's so telling - look at the world we've created.- Wesley (@trufactswessel) April 16, 2017
@lxmyaa I'm so sorry that we've built a world where your father is scared for you when you text him that. Thank you for showing patience.- Wesley (@trufactswessel) April 16, 2017
@lxmyaa Your father is amazing and you too, greetings to both from Argentina- ahre (@AnaRuizdiazz) April 15, 2017
@lxmyaa awww wow, bless your father and family- Indigo Abena (@namelessafrikan) April 15, 2017
@lxmyaa Such a sweet Baba- (@_blackwir) April 16, 2017
Click here for more trending stories