Teacher's Day: PV Sindhu's Tribute To Coach Pullela Gopichand In Viral Ad

On Teacher's Day, this ad featuring PV Sindhu and her coach Pullela Gopichand is a must-watch

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 05, 2017 14:08 IST
This'll remind you of that one teacher who pushed you hard only to help you achieve your best (AFP Photo)

"I HATE MY TEACHER, Gopichand," says India's badminton star PV Sindhu in a tweet posted 15 hours ago. And while her tweet may say she hates her coach Pullela Gopichand, it's actually her way of honouring the man behind her success. With everyone celebrating Teacher's Day today, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist has paid a moving tribute to her coach through an ad film now viral.

The commercial opens with Sindhu saying she hates her teacher and lists all the reasons why. "He is the reason for my scars, he shouts at me, he likes it when I sweat..." are some of the reasons listed. She then goes on to reveal the biggest reason why she "hates" him - "because he believes in me."

The ad makes for a compelling watch and will definitely remind you of that one teacher who pushed you hard, sometimes even when you hated it, only to help you achieve your best.

Take a look at the video and don't forget to give a teacher like this a call today.
 

