Tamil Nadu's #OPSvsEPS Saga Has Twitter In Splits

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 16, 2017 18:08 IST
Twitter exploded with funny tweets as #OPSvsEPS started trending.

Highlights

  1. With Palaniswami becoming Chief Minister, OPSvsEPS trended on Twitter
  2. The hashtags refers to E Palaniswami and his rival O Panneerselvam
  3. Read the funniest tweets on Tamil Nadu's political saga
In the nine-day Tamil Nadu drama, it has been VK Sasikala versus O Panneerselvam or OPS. As news came today that Edappadi Palaniswami will become next Chief Minister - the state's third in three months - Twitterati had OPSvsEPS trending in no time. Mr Palaniswami was handpicked by Ms Sasikala, who went to jail in Bengaluru yesterday to serve a four-year sentence for corruption. Tweets around this political battle are not all serious. Here are some of the funniest tweets for some comic relief as Tamil Nadu's political battle (hopefully) comes to an end.

1.       The one who had a solution ready
2.       The one who wants nothing to do with OPSvsEPS
3.       The public sure seems to be getting plenty of entertainment
4.       Seems to be the public sentiment at the moment
5.       Fair enough - and a lot seems to be happening in Tamil Nadu
6.       Ouch!
7.       The one who's hoping there's more to come8. Hitting the nail on the head
This is not the first time that the Twitterverse has used humour to deconstruct a complicated political situation. Just a few days ago, when it seemed like Ms Sasikala would take over as the Chief Minister, Twitter exploded with comments that trolled her political ambitions. And yesterday, as she took a bizarre oath while striking Jayalalithaa's grave thrice, Twitter jumped at the opportunity again.

Have something to add to the conversation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

