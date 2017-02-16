Tamil Nadu's #OPSvsEPS Saga Has Twitter In Splits

Highlights
- With Palaniswami becoming Chief Minister, OPSvsEPS trended on Twitter
- The hashtags refers to E Palaniswami and his rival O Panneerselvam
- Read the funniest tweets on Tamil Nadu's political saga
1. The one who had a solution ready
#OPSvsEPS#DACase- sarvana kumar y n (@FunDooBreak) February 15, 2017
Instead of sending her2 b'lore should hav sent2 sriharikota,ISRO would hav packd her along with104 satelites& sent2 space
2. The one who wants nothing to do with OPSvsEPS
Someone told me to call my constituency MLA and ask him to join the right camp.- Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) February 16, 2017
Me: Dei my constituency was won by DMK #OPSvsEPS
3. The public sure seems to be getting plenty of entertainment
Tamilnadu political saga..- Sumitha (@sumivinz) February 14, 2017
They know wat public want.
Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment.. #OPSvsEPS@dhanyarajendran
4. Seems to be the public sentiment at the moment
#OPSvsEPS Time to leave the State...- kannan Balakrishnan (@ravikhannan) February 16, 2017
5. Fair enough - and a lot seems to be happening in Tamil Nadu
#Sasikala in jail. #OPS sacked. #Palaniswami new CM Tamil Nadu. Truly life mein kuch bhi Ho Sakta Hain!!!- Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) February 14, 2017
6. Ouch!
Tamilnadu poltician are making #TnPolitics as complicated as their names.#Palanisamy#Paneerselvam#paneerVSsasikala#OPSvsEPS- Ambuz (@AmBoozed) February 16, 2017
7. The one who's hoping there's more to come
8. Hitting the nail on the head
So there is hope for another #BreakingNews in 15 days!! #EdapadiPalanisamy#OPSvsEPS#SasikalaConvicted#SaveTN#TnPolitics- MOHAMMAD AYUB M A (@ayubcbe) February 16, 2017
The best thing now is Delhi anchors will no longer have to struggle with pronouncing Tamil names. #OPSvsEPS#OPSvsSasikala- Rohit TK (@ObsoleteVodka) February 16, 2017
This is not the first time that the Twitterverse has used humour to deconstruct a complicated political situation. Just a few days ago, when it seemed like Ms Sasikala would take over as the Chief Minister, Twitter exploded with comments that trolled her political ambitions. And yesterday, as she took a bizarre oath while striking Jayalalithaa's grave thrice, Twitter jumped at the opportunity again.
Have something to add to the conversation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.