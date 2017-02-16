Tamil Nadu's #OPSvsEPS Saga Has Twitter In Splits

Twitter exploded with funny tweets as #OPSvsEPS started trending.

Highlights With Palaniswami becoming Chief Minister, OPSvsEPS trended on Twitter The hashtags refers to E Palaniswami and his rival O Panneerselvam Read the funniest tweets on Tamil Nadu's political saga

#OPSvsEPS#DACase

Instead of sending her2 b'lore should hav sent2 sriharikota,ISRO would hav packd her along with104 satelites& sent2 space - sarvana kumar y n (@FunDooBreak) February 15, 2017

Someone told me to call my constituency MLA and ask him to join the right camp.



Me: Dei my constituency was won by DMK #OPSvsEPS - Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) February 16, 2017

Tamilnadu political saga..

They know wat public want.

Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment.. #OPSvsEPS@dhanyarajendran - Sumitha (@sumivinz) February 14, 2017

#OPSvsEPS Time to leave the State... - kannan Balakrishnan (@ravikhannan) February 16, 2017

#Sasikala in jail. #OPS sacked. #Palaniswami new CM Tamil Nadu. Truly life mein kuch bhi Ho Sakta Hain!!! - Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) February 14, 2017

The best thing now is Delhi anchors will no longer have to struggle with pronouncing Tamil names. #OPSvsEPS#OPSvsSasikala - Rohit TK (@ObsoleteVodka) February 16, 2017