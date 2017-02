Tamil Nadu's #OPSvsEPS Saga Has Twitter In Splits

Highlights With Palaniswami becoming Chief Minister, OPSvsEPS trended on Twitter The hashtags refers to E Palaniswami and his rival O Panneerselvam Read the funniest tweets on Tamil Nadu's political saga

#OPSvsEPS#DACase

Instead of sending her2 b'lore should hav sent2 sriharikota,ISRO would hav packd her along with104 satelites& sent2 space - sarvana kumar y n (@FunDooBreak) February 15, 2017

Someone told me to call my constituency MLA and ask him to join the right camp.



Me: Dei my constituency was won by DMK #OPSvsEPS - Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) February 16, 2017

Tamilnadu political saga..

They know wat public want.

Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment.. #OPSvsEPS@dhanyarajendran - Sumitha (@sumivinz) February 14, 2017

#OPSvsEPS Time to leave the State... - kannan Balakrishnan (@ravikhannan) February 16, 2017

#Sasikala in jail. #OPS sacked. #Palaniswami new CM Tamil Nadu. Truly life mein kuch bhi Ho Sakta Hain!!! - Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) February 14, 2017

The best thing now is Delhi anchors will no longer have to struggle with pronouncing Tamil names. #OPSvsEPS#OPSvsSasikala - Rohit TK (@ObsoleteVodka) February 16, 2017

In the nine-day Tamil Nadu drama, it has been VK Sasikala versus O Panneerselvam or OPS. As news came today that Edappadi Palaniswami will become next Chief Minister - the state's third in three months - Twitterati had OPSvsEPS trending in no time. Mr Palaniswami was handpicked by Ms Sasikala, who went to jail in Bengaluru yesterday to serve a four-year sentence for corruption. Tweets around this political battle are not all serious. Here are some of the funniest tweets for some comic relief as Tamil Nadu's political battle (hopefully) comes to an end.1. The one who had a solution ready2. The one who wants nothing to do with OPSvsEPS3. The public sure seems to be getting plenty of entertainment4. Seems to be the public sentiment at the moment5. Fair enough - and a lot seems to be happening in Tamil Nadu6. Ouch!7. The one who's hoping there's more to come8. Hitting the nail on the headThis is not the first time that the Twitterverse has used humour to deconstruct a complicated political situation. Just a few days ago, when it seemed like Ms Sasikala would take over as the Chief Minister, Twitter exploded with comments that trolled her political ambitions . And yesterday, as she took a bizarre oath while striking Jayalalithaa's grave thrice, Twitter jumped at the opportunity again Have something to add to the conversation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.