Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel 'Loves' This Song From Mohanlal's New Movie

not until now, but I love it! https://t.co/6Qv9StTdpY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 8, 2017

How to make 33 million new fans with one tweet — thressy (@thressy) September 9, 2017

South Indian Sensation making sensation world wide...!! — praveen mohan (@praveennavoday) September 9, 2017

It's so amazing that you watched our video and loved it. Never expected.

Lots of love.

Team ISC - Indian School of Commerce — Sandesh.R.V. (@sandeshrv007) September 9, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel & Jimikki kammal!!! Omg..nice observation! :D — A.M.L.A (@ANJUMLA) September 9, 2017

Wow Jimmy Kimmel as jimmiki kammal so funny.u shd telecast dis in ur late night show. Me and wife r

ur huge fans:) Request frm ur Indian fan — Ramesh Asaithambi (@Rameshtamil) September 8, 2017

This is why we love the Internet. When a Twitter user wrote to American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, he probably wasn't expecting a response. And yet, surprisingly, he got one. Twitter user @varun_s_kumar tweeted Mr Kimmel a link to a song from veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal's latest film Velipadinte Pusthakam, asking if he had heard it. Hours later, he got his answer.On September 8, the Twitter user tagged the popular TV host and comedian in a tweet writing, "@jimmykimmel have you heard the song #jimmikiKammal."To the surprise of many, Mr Kimmel replied:Mr Kimmel's response delighted many on Twitter:The song Entammede Jimikki Kammal , which roughly translates to "My mother's earring," has taken over the Internet, with well over nine million views on YouTube. The film's creators capitalised on the song's popularity by throwing open a dance challenge, leading to fans uploading their own videos with the hashtag #JimikkiKammalChallenge.Among the most widely shared is a version by the students and staff of Indian School of Commerce , or ISC which is the version the Twitter user tagged Mr Kimmel in. It has been viewed over 4.9 times on YouTube.Click for more trending news