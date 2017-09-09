Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel 'Loves' This Song From Mohanlal's New Movie

Jimmy Kimmel's 'love' for a hit song from veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal's latest film Velipadinte Pusthakam has delighted many on Twitter.

Offbeat | | Updated: September 09, 2017 17:51 IST
Twitter was surprised to learn Jimmy Kimmel likes a song from the Malayalam film 'Velipadinte Pusthakam'

This is why we love the Internet. When a Twitter user wrote to American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, he probably wasn't expecting a response. And yet, surprisingly, he got one. Twitter user @varun_s_kumar tweeted Mr Kimmel a link to a song from veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal's latest film Velipadinte Pusthakam, asking if he had heard it. Hours later, he got his answer.

On September 8, the Twitter user tagged the popular TV host and comedian in a tweet writing, "@jimmykimmel have you heard the song #jimmikiKammal." 
 
To the surprise of many, Mr Kimmel replied:
 
Mr Kimmel's response delighted many on Twitter:
     
The song Entammede Jimikki Kammal, which roughly translates to "My mother's earring," has taken over the Internet, with well over nine million views on YouTube. The film's creators capitalised on the song's popularity by throwing open a dance challenge, leading to fans uploading their own videos with the hashtag #JimikkiKammalChallenge.

Among the most widely shared is a version by the students and staff of Indian School of Commerce, or ISC which is the version the Twitter user tagged Mr Kimmel in. It has been viewed over 4.9 times on YouTube.

