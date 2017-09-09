Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel 'Loves' This Song From Mohanlal's New Movie

On September 8, the Twitter user tagged the popular TV host and comedian in a tweet writing, "@jimmykimmel have you heard the song #jimmikiKammal."
@jimmykimmel have you heard the song #jimmikiKammalhttps://t.co/Db4XT7eAyz— varun s Kumar (@varun_s_kumar) September 8, 2017
To the surprise of many, Mr Kimmel replied:
not until now, but I love it! https://t.co/6Qv9StTdpY— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 8, 2017
Mr Kimmel's response delighted many on Twitter:
How to make 33 million new fans with one tweet— thressy (@thressy) September 9, 2017
South Indian Sensation making sensation world wide...!!— praveen mohan (@praveennavoday) September 9, 2017
It's so amazing that you watched our video and loved it. Never expected.— Sandesh.R.V. (@sandeshrv007) September 9, 2017
Lots of love.
Team ISC - Indian School of Commerce
Jimmy Kimmel & Jimikki kammal!!! Omg..nice observation! :D— A.M.L.A (@ANJUMLA) September 9, 2017
Wow Jimmy Kimmel as jimmiki kammal so funny.u shd telecast dis in ur late night show. Me and wife r— Ramesh Asaithambi (@Rameshtamil) September 8, 2017
ur huge fans:) Request frm ur Indian fan
The song Entammede Jimikki Kammal, which roughly translates to "My mother's earring," has taken over the Internet, with well over nine million views on YouTube. The film's creators capitalised on the song's popularity by throwing open a dance challenge, leading to fans uploading their own videos with the hashtag #JimikkiKammalChallenge.
Among the most widely shared is a version by the students and staff of Indian School of Commerce, or ISC which is the version the Twitter user tagged Mr Kimmel in. It has been viewed over 4.9 times on YouTube.
