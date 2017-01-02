Taher Shah Is Back With A Message On 'Humanity Love'. Go Figure

Titled Humanity Love, the video was shared on social media during the early hours of January 1. It comes soon after the Pakistani singer left the country after receiving life threats.
In this video, Mr Shah sports a manbun and is dressed in golden robes. He is also shown sitting on blingy throne caressing a white cat. The imagery may instantly remind you of Dr Evil and his cat Mr Bigglesworth from the Austin Powers film series but you get over it the second you hear the singer's voice.
This time, instead of singing, Mr Shah recites Urdu poetry on love. If you need courage to tell someone you love them, Mr Shah's words may help. May, we repeat.
Since being shared, the video has received over 2.1 lakh views and over 2,500 shares on Facebook. And as always, netizens have a lot to say about it.
@TaherShahh we were expecting a song this was disappointing:((- Komal (@iKoala__) January 2, 2017
@TaherShahh that man bun man. On point!- Komal (@iKoala__) January 2, 2017
#TaherShah and his #HumanityLove video .Its not a song but a poem ...- Mir Fawaz ( Fawu) (@fawu25) January 2, 2017
My Reaction : Eyes Bleeding ..!
We saw #TaherShah's new #HumanityLove video and we have great sympathy for the cat. Hope she gets over the trauma soon#LOL#Meme#Musicpic.twitter.com/FO6YppczF9- Tellychakkar.com (@tellychakkar) January 2, 2017
What a beautiful message by @TaherShahh this new year https://t.co/Ru49f91jmX via @youtube-(@RamshaPakistani) January 2, 2017
Watch the video below:
