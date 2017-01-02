Taher Shah Is Back With A Message On 'Humanity Love'. Go Figure

Photo Credit: Pinterest

@TaherShahh we were expecting a song this was disappointing:(( - Komal (@iKoala__) January 2, 2017

@TaherShahh that man bun man. On point! - Komal (@iKoala__) January 2, 2017

#TaherShah and his #HumanityLove video .Its not a song but a poem ...

My Reaction : Eyes Bleeding ..! - Mir Fawaz ( Fawu) (@fawu25) January 2, 2017

For those feeling blue after the New Year's weekend that went too soon, here's something that may cheer you up. Pakistani singer-songwriter Taher Shah is back with a new video and like his previous offerings, Eye to Eye and Angel, cannot be missed.Titled Humanity Love, the video was shared on social media during the early hours of January 1. It comes soon after the Pakistani singer left the country after receiving life threats.In this video, Mr Shah sports a manbun and is dressed in golden robes. He is also shown sitting on blingy throne caressing a white cat. The imagery may instantly remind you of Dr Evil and his cat Mr Bigglesworth from the Austin Powers film series but you get over it the second you hear the singer's voice.This time, instead of singing, Mr Shah recites Urdu poetry on love. If you need courage to tell someone you love them, Mr Shah's words may help. May, we repeat.Since being shared, the video has received over 2.1 lakh views and over 2,500 shares on Facebook. And as always, netizens have a lot to say about it.Watch the video below:What are your thoughts on Taher Shah's new video? Tell us in the comments section below.