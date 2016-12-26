Tabu Bumped Into Sania Mirza, Shared This Lovely Post About Their Meeting

A photo posted by Tabu (@tabutiful) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:54am PST

What happens when old friends randomly bump into each other? Allow actor Tabu and tennis' golden girl Sania Mirza to tell you. It seems the two jetsetters randomly met each other at the Hyderabad airport and discovered they were on the same flight to Mumbai.In an Instagram post shared some 15 hours before writing this, Tabu described her chance meeting with Sania in the cutest way. "Chashme....buddoor! Hyderabad Express on Mumbai Plane," Tabu wrote on the photo sharing site. Notice both women were wearing their kala chashmas in the picture?So punny, Tabu.Before Tabu, Sania had shared the same picture of the two in the plane. The hashtags Sania used in her post suggest a ton of fun was had by the two onboard. They had a lot to talk about too.Together, the posts have collected over 65,000 'likes' on Instagram. "Hahaha... very nice caption. Love you both. God bless you all and always be happy," says one commenter on Tabu's post. "Hyderabad beauties leaving Hyderabad ..now Hyderabad won't be as beautiful until they r back!" said another.Guess happenstance makes everyone happy.