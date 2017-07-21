Sweden's Poll To Name New Train Has A Clear Winner: Trainy McTrainface This is what happens when you ask the Internet to name things!

A Swedish rail company, MTR Express, has vowed it will name one of its new trains "Trainy McTrainface" after an Internet poll declared the rather, err, unusual name the top choice. Last year, many on the Internet were left disappointed when Britain rejected the name Boaty McBoatface for a polar research ship after it topped a similar public poll."I can guarantee with my life that the train will be called Trainy McTrainface," Per Nasfi, MTR Express' marketing chief, tells The Local . "The name will be on the train.""There was a bit of international attention on the vote, and I imagine that some people were quite delighted to get some revenge for the Boaty McBoatface thing," Mr Nafsi admits.According to a press release , the Swedish newspaper Metro and MTR Express asked Metro's readers to submit name suggestions for four of MTR Express trains. The most frequent proposal by far was Trainy McTrainface, a reference to Boaty McBoatface. The name received the most votes in a poll on the newspaper's website.Much was made about the name Boaty McBoatface last year after people voted for it overwhelmingly in a poll by the UK's Natural Environment Research Council, or NERC. Despite the "clear" win, NERC decided to name the polar research vessel after the veteran British broadcaster and naturalist, Sir David Attenborough.The name Boaty McBoatface was, however, later given to a robotic undersea research vessel.Trainy McTrainface will run between the Swedish capital Stockholm and Gothenburg.The decision to go with the quirky name is getting a big thumbs up on the Internet:Click for more trending news