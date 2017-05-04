Swachh Survekshan 2017: Indore Is Cleanest City. Here's What Twitter Said

'Swachh Survekshan 2017': Indore was declared the cleanest city in India, followed by Bhopal

New Delhi:  The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has a lot to be proud of today. The city of Indore was declared the cleanest as part of government's 'Swachh Survekshan 2017'. The runner up also from the same state - its capital Bhopal. Announced by Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, the rankings were decided after 37 lakh votes from 73 cities. Andhra Pradesh's coastal city Vishakhapatnam was the second runner up. The rankings are a part of PM Narendra Modi's mission to clean up India under his flagship Swachh BharatAbhiyaan.

This was the second such survey done by Centre to assess the progress of Swachh Bharat scheme in 434 cities. Last year's winner Mysuru dropped to fifth spot this year and Gujarat's Surat was declared No. 4. Gujarat has the maximum of 12 cities in the top 50 spots of the ranking, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 cities.

Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation Venkaiah Naidu shared the information on Twitter and congratulated the winning cities.
 
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister thanked the people and municipal officials for their effort in bringing the city to the top of rankings.
 
Twitter congratulated the city and its leaders for the honour. Many proud Indore residents also expressed joy at the news
 
However, some people remained critical of the rankings. 
 
The 'Swachh Survekshan 2017' also ranked Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as the dirtiest city and Bhusawal in Maharashtra as second-last. In fact, Uttar Pradesh made for half of the bottom 50 cities in the survey.

(With inputs from PTI)

