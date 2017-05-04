Swachh Survekshan 2017: Indore Is Cleanest City. Here's What Twitter Said

'Swachh Survekshan 2017': Indore was declared the cleanest city in India, followed by Bhopal

Extremely delighted that Indore has won The Cleanest City award in #SwachhSurvekshan2017. Thank people & municipality efforts. #MyCleanIndia — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 4, 2017

@ChouhanShivraj congratulations sir ..for being on top with ur state in #SwachhSurvekshan2017 survey. — N!Sh! Thakr (@nishi2595) May 4, 2017

@FinancialXpress@MVenkaiahNaidu#Indore is really doing a great work. Penalties, Proper solid waste disposal, Installation of dustbins, Door 2 door garbage collection.1/2 — Aditya (@adityagotan) May 4, 2017

Cleanest in India .This feels so good, so we have more to boast than the foodie tag . #Indore#Happy#proudhttps://t.co/G4RGytVbqQ — Akash (@hashakash) May 4, 2017

#Indore It is such a good feeling to live in the cleanest city across entire Country #SwachhSurvekshan2017#swachbharatabhiyan — t wa (@keyshan23) May 4, 2017

@ndtv@SwachhBharatGov@swachhbharat khan river in terribly bad shape. an ugly spot on this beautiful city! It doesn't contain freshwater but instead carries sewage.. #Indorepic.twitter.com/HImx0mfQLo — Amit Bhandari (@bahraichse) May 4, 2017

Can't see it's effect on ground level....looks like they have cleaned particular cities on the day of Survekshan !! #SwachhSurvekshan2017 — Rishikesh Mahajan (@rish_mahajan) May 4, 2017

Even if govt takes all efforts for clean environment. It is difficult to achieve with the current mindset of indians.#SwachhSurvekshan2017 — Keerthi Selvam (@keerthiselvam) May 4, 2017