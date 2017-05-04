Swachh Survekshan 2017: Indore Is Cleanest City. Here's What Twitter Said

This was the second such survey done by Centre to assess the progress of Swachh Bharat scheme in 434 cities. Last year's winner Mysuru dropped to fifth spot this year and Gujarat's Surat was declared No. 4. Gujarat has the maximum of 12 cities in the top 50 spots of the ranking, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 cities.
Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation Venkaiah Naidu shared the information on Twitter and congratulated the winning cities.
Congrats top 3 cleanest cities #Indore, #Bhopal, #Visakhapatnam. #CleanIndia is an integral part of making a #NewIndia#SwachhSurvekshan2017pic.twitter.com/fi4gvy06UY— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 4, 2017
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister thanked the people and municipal officials for their effort in bringing the city to the top of rankings.
Extremely delighted that Indore has won The Cleanest City award in #SwachhSurvekshan2017. Thank people & municipality efforts. #MyCleanIndia— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 4, 2017
Twitter congratulated the city and its leaders for the honour. Many proud Indore residents also expressed joy at the news
@ChouhanShivraj congratulations sir ..for being on top with ur state in #SwachhSurvekshan2017 survey.— N!Sh! Thakr (@nishi2595) May 4, 2017
@FinancialXpress@MVenkaiahNaidu#Indore is really doing a great work. Penalties, Proper solid waste disposal, Installation of dustbins, Door 2 door garbage collection.1/2— Aditya (@adityagotan) May 4, 2017
#Indore my hometown. #Indore my birthplace. #Indore where I truly belong..!! https://t.co/4jIxiOkcm4— Arjun Jhawar (@arjunjhawar) May 4, 2017
Cleanest in India .This feels so good, so we have more to boast than the foodie tag . #Indore#Happy#proudhttps://t.co/G4RGytVbqQ— Akash (@hashakash) May 4, 2017
#Indore It is such a good feeling to live in the cleanest city across entire Country #SwachhSurvekshan2017#swachbharatabhiyan— t wa (@keyshan23) May 4, 2017
However, some people remained critical of the rankings.
@ndtv@SwachhBharatGov@swachhbharat khan river in terribly bad shape. an ugly spot on this beautiful city! It doesn't contain freshwater but instead carries sewage.. #Indorepic.twitter.com/HImx0mfQLo— Amit Bhandari (@bahraichse) May 4, 2017
Can't see it's effect on ground level....looks like they have cleaned particular cities on the day of Survekshan !! #SwachhSurvekshan2017— Rishikesh Mahajan (@rish_mahajan) May 4, 2017
Even if govt takes all efforts for clean environment. It is difficult to achieve with the current mindset of indians.#SwachhSurvekshan2017— Keerthi Selvam (@keerthiselvam) May 4, 2017
The 'Swachh Survekshan 2017' also ranked Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as the dirtiest city and Bhusawal in Maharashtra as second-last. In fact, Uttar Pradesh made for half of the bottom 50 cities in the survey.
(With inputs from PTI)
