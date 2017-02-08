Sushma Swaraj Promises To Help Sikh Man Working In Saudi Arabia After SOS

In his video, the man explains that he has been working at the company for the last nine years. He says that the company owes him about 35,000 rial (approximately Rs 6,20,00) and his son 17,000 rial (approximately Rs 3,00,000). He also says that his foot is injured and all his money either goes towards medical expenses or food bills. He adds that if he does not receive proper medical attention in the next few months, his leg will have to be amputated.
Through his video, he hopes the Indian government can intervene and help him out.
The video somehow reached the foreign affairs minister, who replied with this tweet:
Sardar ji - Maine apki poori baat sun li hai. Hum zaroor apki madad karenge.@IndianEmbRiyadh@ProtectorGenGOIpic.twitter.com/SKE6epp3Av- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 7, 2017
Soon after, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh also tweeted, asking for help contacting the man.
Grateful if some one could help in sharing his mobile number @SushmaSwaraj@ajxtopcop@CGIJeddah@NoorRahman_IFShttps://t.co/r3N62mzgph- India in SaudiArabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) February 7, 2017
It's not clear yet if the embassy has managed to reach him. We hope he receives help soon.