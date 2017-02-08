Sushma Swaraj Promises To Help Sikh Man Working In Saudi Arabia After SOS

Sardar ji - Maine apki poori baat sun li hai. Hum zaroor apki madad karenge.@IndianEmbRiyadh@ProtectorGenGOIpic.twitter.com/SKE6epp3Av - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 7, 2017

In response to yet another SOS on Twitter, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has promised to help a Sikh man working in Saudi Arabia after watching a video message posted by him. In his message, the man, not named, talks about not being paid by the company he's working for. He also reveals that it's not only part of his salary the company is refusing to pay but also his son's, who works there as well. "Sardar ji - Maine apki poori baat sun li hai. Hum zaroor apki madad karenge," Ms Swaraj said in her tweet, posted some 21 hours before writing this. The tweet has also prompted the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to spring into action.In his video, the man explains that he has been working at the company for the last nine years. He says that the company owes him about 35,000 rial (approximately Rs 6,20,00) and his son 17,000 rial (approximately Rs 3,00,000). He also says that his foot is injured and all his money either goes towards medical expenses or food bills. He adds that if he does not receive proper medical attention in the next few months, his leg will have to be amputated.Through his video, he hopes the Indian government can intervene and help him out.The video somehow reached the foreign affairs minister, who replied with this tweet:Since being shared, Ms Swaraj's tweet has received over 2,200 'likes' and almost 600 retweets so far.Soon after, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh also tweeted, asking for help contacting the man.It's not clear yet if the embassy has managed to reach him. We hope he receives help soon.