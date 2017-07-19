Sunny Leone Accepts Chris Gayle's Dance Challenge, Wins Twitter

Chris Gayle's dance challenge is set to Sunny Leone's 'Laila Main Laila' from the film 'Raees'

Chris Gayle and Sunny Leone had the coolest interaction on Twitter.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle recently threw open a dance challenge for his fans on social media. And among the many entries being posted online, guess who else just accepted the challenge - none other than actor Sunny Leone. The two celebrities just had the coolest interaction on Twitter and tweeple are all for it.

It all started when the sportstar posted a video which shows him dancing to Sunny's Laila Main Laila from the film Raees. Along with the video, Chris posted a message asking people to take up the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge, saying he would give a lucky winner $5,000. Since the song is performed by Sunny, she probably couldn't resist posting her entry for the challenge.

Here's what she tweeted on July 18:
 
And obviously left the cricketer impressed with her awesome dance moves:
 
Here's what Chris Gayle had posted about the challenge:
 

Twitter obviously loves the Twitter exchange.
 

