Sunny Leone Accepts Chris Gayle's Dance Challenge, Wins Twitter

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle recently threw open a dance challenge for his fans on social media. And among the many entries being posted online, guess who else just accepted the challenge - none other than actor Sunny Leone. The two celebrities just had the coolest interaction on Twitter and tweeple are all for it.It all started when the sportstar posted a video which shows him dancing to Sunny's Laila Main Laila from the film Raees. Along with the video, Chris posted a message asking people to take up the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge, saying he would give a lucky winner $5,000. Since the song is performed by Sunny, she probably couldn't resist posting her entry for the challenge.Here's what she tweeted on July 18:And obviously left the cricketer impressed with her awesome dance moves:Here's what Chris Gayle had posted about the challenge:Twitter obviously loves the Twitter exchange.Click for more trending news