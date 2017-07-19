Sunny Leone Accepts Chris Gayle's Dance Challenge, Wins Twitter

It all started when the sportstar posted a video which shows him dancing to Sunny's Laila Main Laila from the film Raees. Along with the video, Chris posted a message asking people to take up the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge, saying he would give a lucky winner $5,000. Since the song is performed by Sunny, she probably couldn't resist posting her entry for the challenge.
Here's what she tweeted on July 18:
Hey @henrygayle , Here is my entry for #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge LOL#SunnyLeone#ChrisGayleDanceChallengeAcceptedpic.twitter.com/6HCJNsKU44- Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 18, 2017
And obviously left the cricketer impressed with her awesome dance moves:
I'm just seeing this...you got the moves. https://t.co/7LlkR72Zdx- Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) July 19, 2017
Here's what Chris Gayle had posted about the challenge:
(#CEO Chris Ever Okay) I'll give the winner USD 5000 who do the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge the best . Ladies, the challenge goes for you too...There's the video so make sure you're spot on as I am lol. #HaveFun I'll post the top 5 on my page and the viewers choose the winner. Remember to use the HASHTAG! Will announce the winner on the 24th
Twitter obviously loves the Twitter exchange.
Haha what an awesome performance by @henrygayle! Loved it! @SunnyLeone you are rocking as always!- shrikant kekane (@kekaneshrikant) July 19, 2017
waaaaw nice- samuel bazroy (@call_samuel) July 19, 2017
Superb- DARSHANLAKOD (@darshanlakod) July 19, 2017
U r amazing ma'am- Shivani Tripathi (@ShivaniTripat11) July 18, 2017
You both should do movie together.- zero (@Jageera_) July 19, 2017
