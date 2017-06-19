Styling Hair With Fire: The Latest, Craziest Fad In Russia Are you brave enough to try this trend?

We've told you about salons that offer neck massages from a python and hairstyling with an axe , but this craze is probably the most outlandish of them all. Styling hair with the help of an open flame is the latest fad that's taking over Russia (and social media) and it's going viral. A video shared by CCTV+ shows Alexander Menshikov, a hairstylist who says he invented this technique, using an open flame to style a client's hair. "It's not merely styling hair with a flame. It's a process of creation. I'm a sculptor and fire is used to cut the unnecessary hairs," says Mr Menshikov.Mr Menshikov adds that the technique is safe as the client's hair is never on fire for more than 2 seconds.Intrigued? Watch the full video below:"Hair styled with flame is fashionable and beautiful. I like it very much," says Kirill, a model and a client of Mr Menshikov who tried the technique.Are you brave enough to try this trend? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news