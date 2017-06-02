Student's Essay On Her Love For Pizza Gets Her Into Yale

"I love to order pizza from Papa John's so much. I do it like once a week."

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 02, 2017 10:59 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Student's Essay On Her Love For Pizza Gets Her Into Yale

Yale's admissions team loved Carolina's essay on her love for pizza.

Carolina Williams, of Brentwood, Tennessee, was in for a treat when she found out that her essay about pizza got her into an Ivy League school. At Yale, no less! Carolina wrote about ordering Papa John's pizza in response to a prompt asking applicants to write a 200-word essay about something they love to do. "I love to order pizza from Papa John's so much. I do it like once a week," she said, according to ABC News. "That was my first thought when I saw that prompt."

So Carolina set out to write about just that, and the result was a delightful essay that celebrated pizza as a source of comfort and satisfaction.
 
In fact, the Yale admissions team loved the essay so much that a week later, Carolina received notes from them telling her how much they loved her essay.

"As a fellow lover of pizza, I laughed out loud (then ordered pizza) after reading your application," read one note to Carolina from Yale's admissions team. Another read, "I laughed so hard on your pizza essay. I kept thinking that you are the kind of person that I would love to be best friends with."

Carolina has however decided to attend Auburn University instead of the prestigious Yale. "Yale is a great school but Auburn just felt like home to me," she said to ABC News.
 
 
 


"The good thing about Auburn is they have a Papa John's in their student center on campus so I'll be there all the time," she added.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ'Reassertion Of America's Sovereignty': US Quits Paris Climate Deal
Carolina WilliamsPizzaviral tweetYale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................