Student's Essay On Her Love For Pizza Gets Her Into Yale

So Carolina set out to write about just that, and the result was a delightful essay that celebrated pizza as a source of comfort and satisfaction.
I just want @PapaJohns to know that I wrote a college essay about how much I love to order their pizza and it got me into Yale pic.twitter.com/lDlzEErHCn- Carolina Williams (@justcarolina22) May 9, 2017
In fact, the Yale admissions team loved the essay so much that a week later, Carolina received notes from them telling her how much they loved her essay.
"As a fellow lover of pizza, I laughed out loud (then ordered pizza) after reading your application," read one note to Carolina from Yale's admissions team. Another read, "I laughed so hard on your pizza essay. I kept thinking that you are the kind of person that I would love to be best friends with."
Carolina has however decided to attend Auburn University instead of the prestigious Yale. "Yale is a great school but Auburn just felt like home to me," she said to ABC News.
"The good thing about Auburn is they have a Papa John's in their student center on campus so I'll be there all the time," she added.
Click for more trending news