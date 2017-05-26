Student Attempts Backflip At Graduation. Splat. Epic Fail. A young graduate tried to end his academic career on a high but, well, let's just say things didn't quite go his way.

This high school student had a truly memorable graduation



A video posted to Twitter by his classmate, Tatianna Ramirez, shows the memorable moment from the graduation ceremony at Warren Township High School in Gurnee, Illinois.



Mr Turcios walks past rows of his seated classmates after accepting his diploma. He briefly stops to talk to someone and suddenly attempts a backflip. But then, a faceplant.

who let john come to graduation pic.twitter.com/T6vvu1ux6c — Mom (@loltitty) May 21, 2017



He appears unhurt as he rolls over and begins to get back up to his feet.



Since being posted on Twitter on May 22, the 10-second clip has been 'liked' over 68,000 times and retweeted over 28,000 times.



Here's the moment from another angle:





This version of the video, posted on the Facebook page Barstool Sports, has been viewed over 250,000 times since May 23.



"I was walking down the aisle, my friend was like 'Do a backflip,'" Mr Turcios tells



"I was just expecting something wild to come out of it. I didn't expect it to be this big or for him to fail like that," says his friend Ms Ramirez.



Mr Turcios confirms while he wasn't physically hurt, he is basking in the glory of becoming a social media sensation.



@loltitty@johnturkeyroast Bro you gotta practice and land it at your college grad — John O'Reilly (@JohnOReilly6_) May 22, 2017



