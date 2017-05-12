Stuck In Traffic, This Woman Decided To Do Yoga On The Highway "I figured it was my only chance ever at striking a pose on the highway," she says.

The next time you find yourself stuck on the highway to hell, simply do what this woman did and switch lanes. Fed up after being stuck in traffic, a woman from Florida decided to get out of her car, roll out her yoga mat and strike a pose, a yoga pose, that is - in the middle of a highway. "Clearing the traffic in my mind," Kristin Bjornsen writes on Twitter along with a picture of herself doing the bhujang asana or cobra pose. Well, that's one way to de-stress in the middle of a monster traffic jam.Ms Bjornsen didn't know it at the time but a truck had flipped over ahead of her - causing the two hour traffic jam. Traffic had come to a complete stop on the busy Miami highway on Wednesday and Ms Bjornsen's car was running low on petrol."I had my windows down and my engine off as a result," she tells Inside Edition . "And the view from up there is pretty nice so I couldn't help but get out. I figured it was my only chance ever at striking a pose on the highway!"So, that's exactly what she did - even asking a fellow commuter to get out and take her picture.In a blog for the Miami New Times , where she works, Ms Bjornsen writes: "The reactions (to the photo) have ranged from "Lock Her Up" to "We need more of you in this world." Obviously, I prefer the latter. The truth is I didn't really do much yoga on the highway - I was just trying to make a point about traffic in Miami and how we handle it.""Part of me feels guilty that people actually think I was Zen-ing out on the highway. But in a way, I was. Because I was laughing at an uncontrollable situation, aghast that so few people got out of their cars, and making the best of what I hope only happens to me once in this lifetime."Well, now you know what to do the next time you find yourself stuck in traffic.Click here for more trending stories