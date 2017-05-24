Stuck In A Stalled Train For Hours, 'Hangry' Passenger Orders Pizza The idea to have pizza delivered on a delayed train has collected a ton of reactions on Twitter

Not all superheroes wear capes - some, like this delivery man, bring you pizza when you are extremely hungry and stranded on a delayed train. In a tweet posted last week, Washington, D.C. resident Mitch Katz tweeted about pizza being delivered while he was stuck on a train. He tweeted: "Stuck on @amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved." His tweet has since collected over 4,500 'likes' and 1,700 retweets.In his tweet, Mr Katz has also posted a video of a delivery guy bringing the pizza to the train."I was like, 'hell yeah, I gotta hook them up,'" Jim Leary, from Dom's NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Delaware told Time . "I know they gotta be hungry." He picked up the order of a pepperoni pizza and a cheese pizza and made his way to deliver it on the train.Reaching the train wasn't easy but Mr Leary made it.Meanwhile, Twitter user Logan McHugh posted that it was he who ordered the pizza on the train.The idea to have pizza delivered on a delayed train has collected a ton of reactions on Twitter."Resourceful," says one Twitter user. "How did you even tell them your address? 'Yeah LOL, I'm on that nice train somewhere around here. Please come, I promise the train stays here'" says another.Several others wondered what tip the pizza delivery guy got. According to Time , Mr Leary received $32 tip for delivering the pizza.What do you think of this? Tell us using the comments section below.Click for more trending news