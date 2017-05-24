Stuck In A Stalled Train For Hours, 'Hangry' Passenger Orders Pizza

In his tweet, Mr Katz has also posted a video of a delivery guy bringing the pizza to the train.
"I was like, 'hell yeah, I gotta hook them up,'" Jim Leary, from Dom's NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Delaware told Time. "I know they gotta be hungry." He picked up the order of a pepperoni pizza and a cheese pizza and made his way to deliver it on the train.
Stuck on @amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved pic.twitter.com/vIN42GPR5H- Mitch Katz (@MitchKatz) May 14, 2017
Reaching the train wasn't easy but Mr Leary made it.
@_IainMartin@Amtrak PC: @nic_gramspic.twitter.com/eLtaiupTKP- Mitch Katz (@MitchKatz) May 15, 2017
Meanwhile, Twitter user Logan McHugh posted that it was he who ordered the pizza on the train.
Yup that was us https://t.co/ihTQZWI5A1- Logan McHugh (@LoganMcHUGE) May 15, 2017
The idea to have pizza delivered on a delayed train has collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.
"Resourceful," says one Twitter user. "How did you even tell them your address? 'Yeah LOL, I'm on that nice train somewhere around here. Please come, I promise the train stays here'" says another.
Several others wondered what tip the pizza delivery guy got. According to Time, Mr Leary received $32 tip for delivering the pizza.
