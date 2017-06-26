Stranded Woman Thanks Bengaluru Cops For Help. Now, Twitter Is All Praise

"As we helplessly stood in front of the hotel where we had our dinner, we saw a traffic police vehicle go past. I ran up the vehicle in the rain and asked them to help us find a ride. To be honest we were extremely doubtful of any help coming our way, but you proved us wrong. Your team actually sent an auto to pick us up !" she wrote.
She added, "But you guys and the auto driver were the real heroes (sic) of last night. I can't tell you how reassured we were to know that when in need, we can count on you guys !.
On Twitter, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood shared a screenshot thanking the citizen for her words.
What else can I say....thanks a ton & May their tribe increase! pic.twitter.com/2uemFhq9S5— Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) June 26, 2017
Soon, many others chimed in with the praise
Oh they r indeed helpful.My senior citizen father does not argue with the truant auto wallahs. He seeks help from the traffic cops at times— Natarajan Iyer (@iyer77nvg) June 26, 2017
There has been a considerable & all round improvement in our police which is visible.Thanks to the great leadership of our Commissioner Sir— Raj (@Raj5576) June 26, 2017
Sir, the @BlrCityPolice@blrcitytraffic probably is not how it was few years ago.. There is visible change these days on performance— Arunkumar n s (@arunkumar_ns) June 26, 2017
Great.. We need more people friendly policing.. Good job...— B.S.Yashas (@yashasSimha) June 26, 2017
Such a nice read!, one of those rare occasions when someone takes the effort to share a positive experience— Pranav Bengaluru (@silkboard) June 26, 2017
Big thank you sir to you and team. We feel reassured..— Bharadwaj Kulotpanna (@kulotpanna) June 26, 2017
Love for humanity , duty comes with pride to serve the common people. Well done BLR POLICE. Jai hind— Deejay Kiran (@KiranDeejay) June 26, 2017
Sir, Salute Your effort & your team's response.Feel, your Indiranagar team rightly deserve an appreciative pat from you.— shankar (@sbb1961) June 26, 2017
Last week, two Bengaluru traffic cops were lauded for allowing an ambulance on a road which was cordoned off for the President's convoy. Sub inspector ML Nijalingappa and constable Vishwanath Rao were on duty at Trinity Circle for President Pranab Mukherjee's convoy to pass when they spotted an ambulance approaching from the other end, but with no time to get permission from a senior officer, they made the quick decision of letting the ambulance move through, which many praised on social media.
Click for more trending news