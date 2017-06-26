Stranded Woman Thanks Bengaluru Cops For Help. Now, Twitter Is All Praise

She even praised the auto driver for not overcharging them for the ride

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 26, 2017 20:19 IST
Aparna Vinod was stuck in Indiranagar with a friend with no way to commute back home

Stranded on the road in the night, Bengaluru resident Aparna Vinod was stuck in Indira Nagar for over an hour with a friend, struggling to find a ride to go home. Private cabs showed surge pricing and many didn't respond to their booking, she said. Rain made it difficult for them to go looking for an auto. A distraught Aparna then turned to Bengaluru Police who helped her find an auto rickshaw. She detailed her entire experience in a post on Facebook and even gave them 5 stars along with praise for the auto rickshaw driver who, according to her, didn't overcharge for the ride back home.

"As we helplessly stood in front of the hotel where we had our dinner, we saw a traffic police vehicle go past. I ran up the vehicle in the rain and asked them to help us find a ride. To be honest we were extremely doubtful of any help coming our way, but you proved us wrong. Your team actually sent an auto to pick us up !" she wrote.

She added, "But you guys and the auto driver were the real heroes (sic) of last night. I can't tell you how reassured we were to know that when in need, we can count on you guys !.
 
 
 


On Twitter, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood shared a screenshot thanking the citizen for her words.
 
Soon, many others chimed in with the praise
 
Last week, two Bengaluru traffic cops were lauded for allowing an ambulance on a road which was cordoned off for the President's convoy. Sub inspector ML Nijalingappa and constable Vishwanath Rao were on duty at Trinity Circle for President Pranab Mukherjee's convoy to pass when they spotted an ambulance approaching from the other end, but with no time to get permission from a senior officer, they made the quick decision of letting the ambulance move through, which many praised on social media.

