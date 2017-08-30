Stranded In Mumbai Rain, French Family Thanks Gurudwara For Help

Mumbai rain: Arie and Sophie Boleslawski with their daughters at Dadar Gurudwara

Pls convey my hearty admiration and gratitude to gurudwara in charge for this gesture. U make India proud — Sreenivas Bidari (@BidariSreenivas) August 30, 2017

With everything awful happening in India, this is one amazing news story which everyone needs to read!! — Mrs Jagroop Dhaliwal (@Mrs_JagroopD) August 30, 2017

This is India.we know how to do miracles with love. — Richa Singh (@richa_chunar) August 30, 2017

Thank you Sikh brothers for saving our pride in front of foreigners...u guys r such a blessing to this nation — Ravi Tripathi (@rajinder_ravi) August 30, 2017