Stephen King Trolls Donald Trump For His 'Wire Tapping' Allegations

Highlights Donald Trump claimed Barack Obama had tapped his phone during elections Author Stephen King criticized Donald Trump for these unsubstantiated cla He did this through three biting tweets

Not only did Obama tap Trump's phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker. - Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Obama tapped Trump's phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD! - Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He's in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS! - Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Barack Obama's master plan:

1) Wiretap the opposition

2) Gather damaging info

3) Say nothing

4) Let him win

5) Ride off into the sunset - Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 5, 2017

I just learned that Trump robbed a bank. And I have exactly as much evidence for that claim as Trump does that Obama tapped his phone. - Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 5, 2017

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Some wise guy might call it a case of one master of fiction taking on another. Author and master of the horror genre, Stephen King, has once again joined Twitter in its favourite pastime of trolling US President Donald Trump. The subject? Unsubstantiated claims that ex-POTUS Barack Obama had Mr Trump's phones tapped during the elections. While Mr Trump has sought the US Congress to investigate his claims, rubbished outright by officials, Mr King appeared to mock Donald Trump in three biting tweets.Here's what he wrote:Had you laughing, didn't they?However, there's more. Mr King wasn't the only one in the mood to mock President Trump. Barack Obama's former Director of Speechwriting, Jon Favreau, also took to Twitter to troll the President for his allegations without any supporting evidence.Here's what Mr Trump had tweeted on March 4:What do you think of these allegations? Let us know using the comments section below.