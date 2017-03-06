Stephen King Trolls Donald Trump For His 'Wire Tapping' Allegations

Highlights
- Donald Trump claimed Barack Obama had tapped his phone during elections
- Author Stephen King criticized Donald Trump for these unsubstantiated cla
- He did this through three biting tweets
Here's what he wrote:
Not only did Obama tap Trump's phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker.- Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017
Obama tapped Trump's phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD!- Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017
Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He's in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS!- Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017
Had you laughing, didn't they?
However, there's more. Mr King wasn't the only one in the mood to mock President Trump. Barack Obama's former Director of Speechwriting, Jon Favreau, also took to Twitter to troll the President for his allegations without any supporting evidence.
Barack Obama's master plan:- Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 5, 2017
1) Wiretap the opposition
2) Gather damaging info
3) Say nothing
4) Let him win
5) Ride off into the sunset
I just learned that Trump robbed a bank. And I have exactly as much evidence for that claim as Trump does that Obama tapped his phone.- Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 5, 2017
Here's what Mr Trump had tweeted on March 4:
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
