Collapse
Expand

Stephen King Trolls Donald Trump For His 'Wire Tapping' Allegations

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 06, 2017 19:08 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Stephen King Trolls Donald Trump For His 'Wire Tapping' Allegations

Author Stephen King took to Twitter to launch a saracastic attack on President Trump.

Highlights

  1. Donald Trump claimed Barack Obama had tapped his phone during elections
  2. Author Stephen King criticized Donald Trump for these unsubstantiated cla
  3. He did this through three biting tweets
Some wise guy might call it a case of one master of fiction taking on another. Author and master of the horror genre, Stephen King, has once again joined Twitter in its favourite pastime of trolling US President Donald Trump. The subject? Unsubstantiated claims that ex-POTUS Barack Obama had Mr Trump's phones tapped during the elections. While Mr Trump has sought the US Congress to investigate his claims, rubbished outright by officials, Mr King appeared to mock Donald Trump in three biting tweets.

Here's what he wrote:
 
Had you laughing, didn't they?

However, there's more. Mr King wasn't the only one in the mood to mock President Trump. Barack Obama's former Director of Speechwriting, Jon Favreau, also took to Twitter to troll the President for his allegations without any supporting evidence.
 
Here's what Mr Trump had tweeted on March 4:
 
What do you think of these allegations? Let us know using the comments section below.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READFinance Minister Arun Jaitley Cross-Examined In Open Courtroom By Ram Jethmalani
Donald TrumpStephen King

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleIndia Vs AustraliaSplitRangoonJeena Isi Ka Naam HaiLoganCommando 2

................................ Advertisement ................................