"Stay Away" Queen's Guard Yells At Tourist. He Just Wanted A Photo The startled tourist immediately turned around and offered a salute to the guard.

56 Shares EMAIL PRINT The tourist was posing near the gate of Windsor Castle when the guard snapped at him



In the short clip uploaded on YouTube, three guards are marching through the grounds of Windsor Castle as a fourth guard holds the gate for them. Once inside, the guard proceeds to close the gate. But one enthusiastic tourist couldn't wait for the guard to finish his job and went a little too close to take a photo. Tourists!



As the tourist posed for the photo, the guard yells, "Stay away". The startled tourist immediately turns around and offers a salute to the guard. Other tourists quickly move away after they see him getting a dressing down.



The video was filmed on May 12 by a fellow tourist but uploaded later on social media. It has over a lakh views on YouTube.







After the guards march away from the gate, the tourist goes back to finish what he started and poses for a photo.



The Queen's guards, who are tasked to



"You are allowed to get them away by shouting warnings at them," a guardsmen confessed in a Q&A on



Click for more





You don't mess with the Queen's guards. A simple google search about them will tell you why it's a bad idea. In yet another video, a Queen's guard snapped at an unsuspecting tourist at UK's Windsor Castle.In the short clip uploaded on YouTube, three guards are marching through the grounds of Windsor Castle as a fourth guard holds the gate for them. Once inside, the guard proceeds to close the gate. But one enthusiastic tourist couldn't wait for the guard to finish his job and went a little too close to take a photo. Tourists!As the tourist posed for the photo, the guard yells, "Stay away". The startled tourist immediately turns around and offers a salute to the guard. Other tourists quickly move away after they see him getting a dressing down.The video was filmed on May 12 by a fellow tourist but uploaded later on social media. It has over a lakh views on YouTube.After the guards march away from the gate, the tourist goes back to finish what he started and poses for a photo.The Queen's guards, who are tasked to protect the royal residences, are fully empowered to yell at public if they come too close to them."You are allowed to get them away by shouting warnings at them," a guardsmen confessed in a Q&A on Reddit Click for more trending news