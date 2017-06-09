Standing Ovation, 9 Million Views For Singer Who Lost Her Hearing At 18 "I want to do more with my life than just give up," says Mandy Harvey

If there's one thing you watch today, make it this wonderful video that's trending on YouTube. A contestant auditioning for season 12 of reality TV show America's Got Talent has won millions of hearts with her moving performance. Her video has collected a whopping 9.3 million views since it was posted on June 6.Mandy Harvey, 29, lost her hearing when she was only 18. She, however, wowed the judges by singing a song composed by her called 'Try' and received the 'Golden Buzzer' which is direct entry to the next round of the competition."Basically I got sick and my nerves deteriorated," she explains to the judges, with the help of her interpreter, before her performance. She goes on to say that she loved to sing since she was four-years-old but gave it up after she lost her hearing. She eventually figured out a way to get back to singing using muscle memory, visual tuners and trusting her pitch. She even stood on stage without her shoes so she could feel the songs tempo and beat."I want to do more with my life than just give up," she adds.Mandy's beautiful performance moved everyone. She even received a standing ovation from the audience."She deserved that. Imagine not being able to hear yourself and still sound like that," says one YouTube user. "This proves that you can do anything as long as you don't give up," says another.Tell us what you think of Mandy Harvey's performance in the comments section below.Click for more trending news