Watch: Her Parachute Got Stuck In Power Lines. It Blew Up, She's Safe

A military parachutist from Sri Lanka survived a high-voltage shock after getting entangled in power lines. The incident happened during a training exercise by the Sri Lankan army in Kadurugasara earlier this month, reported local websites . The video, captured by an onlooker, shows the woman descending down and flying directly into several high-voltage wires. A loud explosion is heard as the parachute blows up in a flash of light.The female soldier managed to free herself from the tangled up parachute and fell on the ground. She miraculously survived the shock but suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, said an army spokesman.(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers)Locals and soldiers from the camp rushed to help the woman, who reportedly suffered burns to her feet.The video was taken by a local who was shooting the military exercises.Click for more trending news