Spend This Mother's Day With Your Mum, Says This Ad. It's Going Viral

The ad has touched a chord with many on Facebook. NEW DELHI: With Mother's Day just a week away, an advertisement based on the special day is sending out the perfect and sweetest message - #MilnaZarooriHai (it's important to meet up). The ad, less than two minutes long, suggests that this Mother's Day, one should make it a point to spend the day with one's mother. There are several versions of the ad floating on social media but one version shared by television presenter Rannvijay Singh has collected almost 4 lakh views, some 18,000 reactions and more than 4,200 shares on Facebook.



The video shows a young woman going about her daily morning routine when she suddenly realises it's Mother's Day. She promptly makes a call to her mom to wish her. After ending the call with an "I miss you" she goes on to get ready for work. Meanwhile, she also posts a picture of her mother on social media and orders a cake for her as well.



However, just as she steps outside her door, there standing in front of her is her mother. Surprise!



The two share a touching moment as they hug each other trying to hold back their tears.



"Tu nahi aa sakti toh kya, main toh aa sakti hoon na milne? (So what if you can't come to meet me, I can come to meet you, right?)" her mother tells her. "Happy Mother's Day!" she adds.



The ad has touched a chord with many on Facebook. And chances are it'll move you as well. Take a look:





