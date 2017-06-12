Space Odyssey: Teddy Bear Rises 100,000 Feet In The Sky Tied To A Balloon

A group of students at the King's Rochester Preparatory School in UK sent the stuffed toy to space while tied to a helium balloon. Roffa rose 100,000 feet into space before the helium balloon exploded due to extreme pressure caused by high altitude.
The students began preparing for the launch in January, sharing moments of the preparation on Roffa's own Twitter account. On a sunny afternoon in May, lift off.
Roffa's intrepid journey begins! #OperationCosmicDustpic.twitter.com/JLffKIcnLl— Roffa The Bear (@RoffaTheBear) May 25, 2017
They even shared a portion of the bear's four-and-a-half-hour journey to earth's stratosphere.
Operation: Cosmic Dust - the first footage of my incredible adventure to space... #Space#UKedchat#Edtech@Kings_Rochester@mjcaithnesspic.twitter.com/tTRBMAocMR— Roffa The Bear (@RoffaTheBear) May 27, 2017
Footage showed the curvature of the Earth taking in the Thames Estuary, where the River Thames meets the waters of the North Sea, the Isle of Wight and across the English Channel to France, Metro reported. Roffa crashed in Hadlow, near Tonbridge in UK.
"We recovered Roffa at around 7pm from Hadlow, but we think he landed at about 6.15pm. A couple were enjoying an evening in their garden when they saw a peculiar object falling from the sky. They noticed where it landed and retrieved it, read the notice on it and called our number," said Magnus Caithness, the head of science at the school who led 'Operation Cosmic Dust'.
After the success of Operation Cosmic Dust, Roffa enjoyed a well deserved glass of bubbly.
And now for a well deserved glass of bubbly. Space and back... What. A. Day. pic.twitter.com/z0y40yoJo3— Roffa The Bear (@RoffaTheBear) May 25, 2017
They chose to name the teddy bear Roffa as former students at the school call themselves Old Roffensians.
