Space Odyssey: Teddy Bear Rises 100,000 Feet In The Sky Tied To A Balloon

"Space and back. What a day"

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 12, 2017 16:28 IST
40 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Space Odyssey: Teddy Bear Rises 100,000 Feet In The Sky Tied To A Balloon

The teddy bear was released by the students of King's Rochester Preparatory School in UK

Roffa is an astronaut who's just returned from an incredible journey to space. Roffa is also a stuffed teddy bear.

A group of students at the King's Rochester Preparatory School in UK sent the stuffed toy to space while tied to a helium balloon. Roffa rose 100,000 feet into space before the helium balloon exploded due to extreme pressure caused by high altitude.

The students began preparing for the launch in January, sharing moments of the preparation on Roffa's own Twitter account. On a sunny afternoon in May, lift off.
 
They even shared a portion of the bear's four-and-a-half-hour journey to earth's stratosphere.
 
Footage showed the curvature of the Earth taking in the Thames Estuary, where the River Thames meets the waters of the North Sea, the Isle of Wight and across the English Channel to France, Metro reported. Roffa crashed in Hadlow, near Tonbridge in UK.

"We recovered Roffa at around 7pm from Hadlow, but we think he landed at about 6.15pm. A couple were enjoying an evening in their garden when they saw a peculiar object falling from the sky. They noticed where it landed and retrieved it, read the notice on it and called our number," said Magnus Caithness, the head of science at the school who led 'Operation Cosmic Dust'.

After the success of Operation Cosmic Dust, Roffa enjoyed a well deserved glass of bubbly.
 
They chose to name the teddy bear Roffa as former students at the school call themselves Old Roffensians.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

40 Shares
ALSO READRabri Devi Wants Domestic Goddesses For Minister-Sons (Mall-ing Not Ok)
Roffa the teddy bearSpaceteddy bearspace teddy bearUK school

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................