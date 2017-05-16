Son Fires Toy Gun At Mom. Her Reaction Has Won The Internet

New Delhi: As millions of children around the world celebrated Mother's Day last Sunday by showering their mothers with gifts and cards, Brant Coltrain did something different. He shot a nerf gun at his mother. In a stroke of luck for him, however, the dart he fired ended up straight in his mother's mouth, and even she seemed more impressed than annoyed. Brant himself admits that he 'got lucky with timing and aim.'
Brant uploaded a video of his lucky shot on YouTube, where it has already been viewed over 1.4 lakh times in just two days. A commenter on the video asks him if his intent was to shoot her in the face, to which he replies: "No I wasn't even (sic) for her face I would never do that I just got lucky / unlucky."
Watch the video below:
