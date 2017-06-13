Sneaky Raccoon Steals Woman's Lunch In Surprise Attack

Around her, people watch in amazement as the raccoon runs off with a banana.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2017 19:11 IST
Raccoons. The Internet loves the little mammals referred to as "trash pandas." Known popularly as "masked bandits" due to the distinct dark marks around their eyes that make them look like masked robbers, one raccoon lived up to the nickname after being filmed stealing a woman's lunch.

A short 30-second video posted to YouTube by Trevor Higgins shows the raccoon initially sniffing around a group of tourists in Costa Rica. The raccoon scurries around them before suddenly leaping towards a woman holding two brown paper bags containing food.

With its front paws, the raccoon tries to wrestle the bag away from the woman, sinking its teeth firmly into it. The woman desperately tries to shake the raccoon off. She refuses to let go of the bag initially. Her stunned companions just look on in amazement. 

via GIPHY


The cheeky raccoon finally falls to the ground after the woman loosens her grip on the paper bag. It rummages around and flees with a banana. 

Watch the video here:



"My laughing at the end wasn't intended to be negative in any way. I felt bad for the lady who had her lunch stolen but it was a very funny situation," Mr Higgins clarifies in the description.

