Snake Swallows Pair Of Tongs. Watch The Video If You're Brave Enough Snickers the snake is doing fine, just a little angry

It took over an hour to pull the tongs out of the snake's gut



One of its owners filmed the moment they made Snickers the snake regurgitate the massive tongs out of its gut to save its life.



The over-a-minute-long video shows one of the owners massaging the tongs out of Snickers's throat as the person filming the video watches in horror.



"It's stuck on its jaw," the man says while struggling to pull the tongs out.



The other man warns him to take it slow. "Give it time. That's the wrong way," he says.



After over an hour, poor Snickers was rescued out of the uncomfortable situation and its owner threw the tongs as far as he could from the pet.



The owners posted three videos of them trying to take the tongs out with a warning for viewers to not watch if they are "squeamish".







The owners said Snickers was doing fine, just a little angry after last week's incident. The video caption said that this wasn't the first case of a snake swallowing tongs.



