Snake Grounds Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight

Dubai: A Dubai-bound Emriates flight was cancelled after a snake was spotted on the flight.
The incident happened on Sunday when the snake was spotted on a flight from Muscat to Dubai.
"Emirates can confirm that flight EK0863 from Muscat to Dubai on 8 January 2017, was cancelled due to a detection of a snake in the cargo hold prior to passengers boarding," an airline spokesperson said.
"Engineering and cleaning teams are working to clear the aircraft to re-enter service. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."
The news was widely circulated in the social media with users making references to the 2006 action thriller Snakes on a Plane, starring Samuel L. Jackson.
Emirates is not the only airline to have experienced such a case in recent months.
In November 2016, passengers onboard an Aeromexico flight were shocked to find a large green snake emerged from the ceiling behind an overhead luggage compartment.
The reptile was eventually trapped by passengers using blankets provided by cabin crew.