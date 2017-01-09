Collapse
Expand

Snake Grounds Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight

Offbeat | | Updated: January 09, 2017 14:24 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Snake Grounds Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight

The serpent was spotted on a flight from Muscat to Dubai. (Representational image)

Dubai:  A Dubai-bound Emriates flight was cancelled after a snake was spotted on the flight. 

The incident happened on Sunday when the snake was spotted on a flight from Muscat to Dubai. 

"Emirates can confirm that flight EK0863 from Muscat to Dubai on 8 January 2017, was cancelled due to a detection of a snake in the cargo hold prior to passengers boarding," an airline spokesperson said.

"Engineering and cleaning teams are working to clear the aircraft to re-enter service. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

The news was widely circulated in the social media with users making references to the 2006 action thriller Snakes on a Plane, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Emirates is not the only airline to have experienced such a case in recent months.

In November 2016, passengers onboard an Aeromexico flight were shocked to find a large green snake emerged from the ceiling behind an overhead luggage compartment.

The reptile was eventually trapped by passengers using blankets provided by cabin crew.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READOn Notes Ban, Modi Pulls Way Ahead Of The Opposition
EmiratesSnakes on a PlaneAeromexico flight

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreDangalPassengersAllied

................................ Advertisement ................................