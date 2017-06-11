Snake Crawls Up Moving Car On A Highway, Tries To Get In "What the hell!" he exclaimed as the snake came to his window.

37 Shares EMAIL PRINT The incident happened in Buford, Georgia on the I-85 highway on June 2



Ryan McMurphy from Georgia, US was driving on the highway when he noticed the reptile crawling on his car's hood, making its way towards him. The fact that the car was moving didn't stop the cheeky snake from wriggling towards the driver.



In a matter of seconds, the snake reached the driver's window, perhaps trying to enter the car, forcing him to stop in the middle of the highway.



"What the hell!" he exclaimed as the snake came to his window.



The snake reportedly crawled out of the car on its own and left.







The incident happened on the I-85 highway in Buford, Georgia on June 2.





