Single Mum Misses Class To Look After Baby. Her Professor's Response Is Viral

Read her touching response below:
Told my professor I missed class yesterday bc I couldn't find childcare & this was her response. I'm literally crying. So blessed/thankful pic.twitter.com/3QaThJRXdo- Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017
After Morgan missed a class quiz and assignment because she couldn't find childcare for Korbyn, her professor offered to take care of the baby in class. "I'm very serious with this offer - just bring Korbyn with you!" wrote Dr Hunter.
Morgan was so touched by her offer that she posted a screenshot on Twitter, where it has gone massively viral with over 5,000 retweets and 26,000 likes. People cannot stop raving about Dr Hunter:
It's people like this that make my heart so damn happy- Sydd (@_SydTheKid2) June 16, 2017
So much respect for her! Keep doing it for you little girl, we all support ya and we're proud of ya!- Sarah Skye Towe (@ToweSkye) June 16, 2017
What a beautiful show of humanity. Made my night. If only we could always be this kind & compassionate to one another. Best wishes to you!- Dorothy Zbornak (@DorothyZbornak6) June 18, 2017
Morgan's tweet, in fact, went so viral that even her professor heard about it:
Update: I just went to email my professor to let her know I posted her email and it went viral but she beat me to it! Hahaha #twitterfamouspic.twitter.com/4n8EEc0zux- Morgan King (@morgantking) June 19, 2017
What do you think of her heartwarming response? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news