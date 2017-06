Single Mum Misses Class To Look After Baby. Her Professor's Response Is Viral

Told my professor I missed class yesterday bc I couldn't find childcare & this was her response. I'm literally crying. So blessed/thankful pic.twitter.com/3QaThJRXdo - Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017

It's people like this that make my heart so damn happy - Sydd (@_SydTheKid2) June 16, 2017

So much respect for her! Keep doing it for you little girl, we all support ya and we're proud of ya! - Sarah Skye Towe (@ToweSkye) June 16, 2017

What a beautiful show of humanity. Made my night. If only we could always be this kind & compassionate to one another. Best wishes to you! - Dorothy Zbornak (@DorothyZbornak6) June 18, 2017

Update: I just went to email my professor to let her know I posted her email and it went viral but she beat me to it! Hahaha #twitterfamouspic.twitter.com/4n8EEc0zux - Morgan King (@morgantking) June 19, 2017

As a single mother studying Therapeutic Recreation at the University of Tennessee, Morgan King is often juggling many tasks at once. The 21-year-old is the proud mom of a little girl named Korbyn, and, according to Bored Panda , works at a restaurant to support her when she's not studying. On June 14, when she couldn't find anyone to take care of Korbyn and had to miss an important class, Morgan wrote to her professor to apologise. Her professor, Dr Sally B Hunter, wrote back an email that is now winning hearts on social media.Read her touching response below:After Morgan missed a class quiz and assignment because she couldn't find childcare for Korbyn, her professor offered to take care of the baby in class. "I'm very serious with this offer - just bring Korbyn with you!" wrote Dr Hunter.Morgan was so touched by her offer that she posted a screenshot on Twitter, where it has gone massively viral with over 5,000 retweets and 26,000 likes. People cannot stop raving about Dr Hunter:Morgan's tweet, in fact, went so viral that even her professor heard about it:What do you think of her heartwarming response? Let us know using the comments section below.