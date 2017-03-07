Sikh Man Helping Woman In Wheelchair Will Reaffirm Your Faith In Humanity

The world may seem like a negative, divided place right now. But there are always a few good people who come along and give us hope that humanity is far from dead. A Sikh man's gesture for a Muslim woman is a reminder of that. An image of the man helping the woman in a wheelchair has gone viral on Facebook.The man can be seen holding the woman's wheelchair inside a train. The photo comes with an endearing story. The woman didn't have the wheelchair positioned correctly. So, the wheelchair moved back and forth every time the train jolted. "The Sikh man sitting next to her noticed this, so he helped to turn her chair around so that the back of it is against the wall. He then tried to apply the breaks to stop it from rolling back and forth but noticed they weren't working properly, so he decided to hold her chair like this for the rest of the journey", wrote Isa Toy Miah on Facebook."The world is a beautiful place when we look out for each other", he summed up. The image has been shared over 7000 times since March 5. The man's touching gesture moved many. "We are all ONE ! Our differences should be celebrated, not feared", said a user.Simple deeds of humanity go a long way, this man is proof.