Sign Language Interpreter Steals The Show At Rapper Snoop Dogg's Concert

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT This sign language interpreter stole the spotlight from American rapper Snoop Dogg at his concert New Delhi: Is it possible to rap with your hands? For Holly Maniatty, an American woman who interprets music into sign language, it is. In a video steadily going viral on social media, Ms Maniatty's enthusiastic gesticulations are stealing the spotlight from popular rapper Snoop Dogg during a concert. Quite a feat. The minute-long clip, shared on Facebook by The Good Life Radio Show, has been viewed over 9.5 million times (and counting) since being uploaded on May 7. The video has been shared over 154,000 times and collected 113,000 reactions.



(Warning: Language may not be suitable for some viewers)





"She puts her all into studying each artist, not just the lyrics but the body language and gestures," Anathea Draper, who claims to be Ms Maniatty's cousin, writes on Facebook. "It's all or nothing; go big or go home."



The interpreter has worked with well-known musicians and rappers including the Beastie Boys, the Wu-Tang Clan and Killer Mike in an attempt to bring their music to the hearing-impaired.



The Internet is impressed with the American Sign Language interpreter after watching her sign for the rapper at a music festival in New Orleans.



"This is just absolutely fabulous. Every time I think I'm about to give up on humans, something great and fantastic like this happens. I can't stop smiling," gushes LaQuane S McLean on Facebook.



"Music is such a spiritual experience and these people go out of their way to communicate with people that can't hear to show them this feeling. This gives me hope for humanity," writes Erica Fincher.



"I've watched this video 3 times and I still haven't looked at Snoop Dogg once," writes Veronica Smith. "I can't take my eyes off the interpreter!"



"I've seen interpreters in schools, boring political meetings, court hearings, other events, but I have never seen one for a rap concert," comments Isaac Hicks.



"Snoop Dogg sign language interpreter is my new dream job," jokes Samantha Di Noto on Facebook.



The video has also been reposted on Reddit and Imgur where it has picked up thousands more views.



